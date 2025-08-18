Janhvi Kapoor attending a Dahi Handi event has got quite some limelight. From her gorgeous outfit to the actress chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", everything has grabbed the spotlight. While the diva has reacted to the memes on her 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' chant, her underarms have also caught attention.

The pit-gate that targeted actresses like Priyanka Chopra and Malaika Arora in the past, has now shifted glaze to the Kapoor girl. Several videos of Janhvi Kapoor's underarms have taken over the internet, leading to a bevy of reactions.

Some fans expressed happiness on her underarms looking like that of a common woman and some advised her to do something about it. Let's take a look at some of the reactions.

Social media reactions

"I would love to give perfect 100% marks to plastic surgeon, he has really worked hard," a user wrote.

"Hurt herself while shaving," another user commented.

"Got so many surgeries done for the face, should have got some done for the underarms too," a social media user opined.

"Happy to see her underarms, its just like us," another social media user wrote.

"Plastic beauty," read a comment.

"Such bad pits," another comment read.

"Should have used hair removal cream," read a comment.

"Look at those underarms," another comment read.

"Extra allowances for showing armpits," one more of the comments read.

"Showing armpits is very much intentional," a person said.

"You need to bleach ur underarms babe and get ur laser done properly," another advised.

"Armpits like us," a fan resonated.

Janhvi reacts on 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' meme

And when it comes to her saying "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", the actress has hit back at trolls. The 'Param Sundari' actress has revealed that she only said it when the minister accompanying her said it first.

"Just for context full video lol. Unke bolne ke baad nahi bolti toh problem, aur bolo toh bhi video ko kaat ke meme material. (laughing emoji) Waise sirf Janmashtami ke din nahi, roz bolungi Bharat mata ki jaiiiii." (I said it after he said it but still there's problem. And even when I said it they have cut it to make meme material. But, not just Janmashtami, I will say everyday - Bharat Mata Ki Jai)," she wrote on Instagram.