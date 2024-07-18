Janhvi Kapoor, who is popular in Hindi cinema is all set to make her debut in Telugu films with two exciting projects. Telugu audiences have been excited for the same as Sridevi's daughter is following the footsteps of her late mother. The first is Devara where she stars opposite Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Koratala Siva, this film is scheduled to hit screens this September.

Even before its release, Janhvi had already signed her second Telugu film tentatively titled RC16. This project sees her alongside Ram Charan and is directed by Buchi Babu Sana known for his work on Uppena. The film is rumored to be a high-budget extravaganza eagerly awaited by fans and industry insiders.

Adding to her Telugu film journey, Janhvi Kapoor has reportedly accepted another film. According to trusted resources, she is all set for her third film and this time alongside actor Nani. The actress's involvement in Nani 33 is almost confirmed. As per an article written in Klapboard, the actress had a narration recently and is in for the project.

The film will be directed by Srikanth Odela known for his previous successful collaboration with Nani on the film Dasara. Producer Sudhakar Cherukuri from Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas is backing the venture indicating high expectations and considerable investment in its success.

The storyline of Nani 33 has reportedly been narrated to Janhvi Kapoor who has enthusiastically approved it leading to expectations of an imminent official announcement. The film is slated for release in the summer of 2025.

Bollywood projects

In Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi. This film starred Rajkummar Rao. The trailer of her upcoming film Ulajh was out two days ago and it is receiving positive responses from all across. Janhvi Kapoor also had a cameo in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Now, she is all geared up for the release of her upcoming movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan.