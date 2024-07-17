From PM Narendra Modi to former UK PMs Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, Kim Kardashian to John Cena and Mike Tyson, Justin Bieber to Rema; the who's who of the world was seen at Radhika Merchant – Anant Ambani's wedding ceremony. The crème-de-la-crème of the world were seen in attendance at the gala wedding and pre-wedding ceremony of the billionaire couple.

From politicos, biggest tech leaders, spiritual leaders, celebrities to the most famous influencers; it truly was a star-studded wedding. However, there were a few names that left us surprised with their absence at the extravaganza. Let's take a look.

Rahul Gandhi: Not just Rahul Gandhi but the whole Gandhi clan was reportedly invited to be a part of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding ceremony. However, the Congress leader was seen enjoying a pizza at a Delhi eatery on the day of the wedding.

Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath: It was surprising to see the two big names of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) missing in action at the spectacular event. Neither Amit Shah nor Yogi Adityanath was seen at the biggest wedding of the decade.

Parineeti Chopra – Raghav Chadha: Ever since her wedding with AAP member Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra has mostly stayed away from the limelight. She not only wasn't seen at the Ambani pre-wedding ceremonies but also at the wedding and reception functions.

Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma: While cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and more gladly attended the Ambani wedding, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma chose to give it a miss. While the wedding festivities continued in full swing, Virushka was seen immersing themselves in a kirtan (religious prayer) in London.

Kareena Kapoor – Saif Ali Khan: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan who were a part of Radhika and Anant first set of pre-wedding functions, remained absent for the second set of pre-wedding festivities. Bebo took to social media to wish the couple and wrote, "Wishing you a lifetime of joy and happiness... Missed celebrating with everyone so much!! Sending lots of love!!" Saifeena have been holidaying outside the country and keep sharing sneak peeks from their luxurious getaway.

Malaika Arora and Sonakshi Sinha: Malaika, who is holidaying at an undisclosed location, took to social media to wish Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. Newly wed Sonakshi Sinha was also nowhere to be seen the wedding while mother, Poonam Sinha and brothers – Luv and Kush did attend to bless the couple.

Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor: While the rest of the Kapoor clan enjoyed the wedding festivities, Sonam Kapoor skipped attending the big, fat wedding. Newly elected MP, Kangana Ranaut also didn't seem to be able to find the time to attend the gala ceremony.

Aamir Khan – Diljit Dosanjh: Another set of names missing from the exuberant wedding festivities were Aamir Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. While both Aamir and Diljit had attended the first set of pre-wedding festivities, this time, the two legends remained missing in action.