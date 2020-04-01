Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor said to be approached for the role of Junior NTR's love interest in director Trivikram Srinivas' next film. The actress is impressed with his script and ready to adjust her dates for the movie.

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the popular young actresses from Bollywood. She made her acting debut with Dhadak, which was released in 2018 and garnered a decent response. The actress is currently busy with a series of big-ticket Bollywood projects, which are lined up for release in the coming weeks of 2020. The reports about her Telugu debut have been creating a buzz in the media over year.

Janhvi Kapoor expressed her liking for young sensation Vijay Devarakonda when she appeared on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan back in 2018. This fueled the speculations that she would star opposite the Arjun Reddy star in his upcoming movie, which is directed by Puri Jagannadh. But she refuted the rumours about her debut in Tollywood in the later days.

The latest buzz is that Trivikram Srinivas, who is basking in on the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, has approached Janhvi Kapoor for the role of the leading lady in his upcoming movie starring Junior NTR. She is said to have impressed with the narration of his script and given her consent to play the female lead in his film. If everything goes well, this movie will mark her debut in the Telugu film industry.

Janhvi Kapoor has five big-ticket projects in her kitty. She has completed shooting for two films like Gunjan Saxena and Roohi Afzana. She will be seen in Netflix's anthology film Ghost Stories. She is making a special appearance in the song "Kudi Nu Nachne De" from Angrezi Medium. She is currently busy with Dostana 2. All these five movies are scheduled for their release by the end of 2020.

Her schedules have gone haywire due to the cancellation of shootings in the lockdown period. Yet, Janhvi Kapoor is said to be willing to join Jr NTR for Trivikram's movie. She is finding it tough to adjust her dates for the film. The actress is expected to give clarity on her call sheet only after the end of the lockdown.