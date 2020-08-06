Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming venture Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will be premiering on OTT platform Netflix on August 12, 2020, ahead of Independence Day. Janhvi plays the titular role of Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, who along with Flight Lieutenant Srividya Rajan, faces all odds to become the first female combat aviators of India to operate in the Kargil war zone.

Produced by Dharma Productions, the trailer of the movie, which was released recently, showcases the journey of Gunjan Saxena and the hurdles she had to face and her courage to fight all odds. The movie also stars Angad Bedi as Gunjan's brother, also serving in the army, and Pankaj Tripathi as Gunjan Saxena's supportive father.

While fans gear up to watch the movie at the comfort of their homes, let's take a look at the net worth of the cast of Gunjan Saxena.

Janhvi Kapoor: According to a report in Republic World, Janhvi's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 57.49 crores. Although she is only two years old in the industry, Janhvi has worked with some of the renowned filmmakers and is apparently one of the highest-paid newbies in Bollywood. Besides movies, she also earns a sizeable amount from several brand endorsements.

Angad Bedi: Angad, who is known for his roles in movies like Pink, Dear Zindagi, Ungli and F.A.L.T.U, has an estimated net worth of $ 4.5 million (Rs 33 crore approximately), which is calculated based on his earnings from movies, TV, web shows and modelling. The 37-year-old actor was last seen in popular web show Inside Edge. Married to Neha Dhupia, Angad is the son of Bishan Singh Bedi, as an all-time legendary spinner who played for the Indian Cricket team.

Pankaj Tripathi: Pankaj is one of the finest actors of the Hindi film industry. He has struggled a lot in his career and hence is an inspiration to many. After playing a small role in Run in the year 2004 and then went on to essay prominent roles in shows likes Mirzapur, Saif Ali Khan starrer Sacred Games, and Criminal Justice. As per a report in IWMBuzz, the talented actor's net worth is $1million-$5million (Rs 7.5 to 37 crore approximately) as of 2020.