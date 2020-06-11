We've been seeing numerous biopics in the past year or so. Now, Gunjan Saxena is all set to join the list. The makers announced earlier this week, that the film will be releasing digitally on Netflix. This has created a stir, the much-anticipated biopic of an airforce pilot.

The Gunjan Saxena on whom the movie is based, took to social media to speak about the film and post a note on the makers and her hopes for the film. Her note became a vote of confidence for the filmmakers and the cast of the film.

Gunjan Saxena writes about her biopic

2020 has been an uncertain year to say the least when it comes to films. Movies are torn between the shift to digital and hoping for the traditional route. Now, many big-budget and anticipated films of the year have decided to move to the digital format of release.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is one of those films that will be seen getting an OTT release. The makers announced the film a few days ago as a Netflix Original and released a short teaser of the film. Many have been eager to see how the film will do and cope with the upcoming release on Netflix.

The real Gunjan Saxena on whom the story of the film is based also wrote about her aspirations and opinion of the teaser and film, with a heartfelt message, "Very rarely have old memories flashed in front of me in such a sweet manner as was experienced after watching my montage with voice over of @janhvikapoor. I guess it is the time for culmination of an enriching journey which started with @sharansharma three years back. And what a journey it has been with Sharan. I have always admired his honesty, sincerity and a sensitive compassion while portraying my life on big screen."

She added, "Everybody at my age has a story to tell. Lucky few like me have Sharan and Janhvi to narrate my story. None of the life journeys are a walk in park and mine was no different. But at times a one-track mind on goal does help. During my tenure in IAF, whatever little I could achieve was with the help of men and women in blue uniform. I sincerely hope everyone will enjoy the movie not because it is my story but more so because of the honest work of Sharan and his team ..."

Netflix India and producer Karan Johar, sent out messages to her note in the comments section.

Janhvi Kapoor who essays Gunjan Saxena's character, also wrote with earnest, "It's an honour to know you let alone have the privilege to be able to understand your journey and share it with the world. Hope we make you proud Gunjan Mam."

It'll be interesting to see how the film fares before the audience, and whether the take-off will be smooth as expected.