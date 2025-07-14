They say that digital footprints are always being tracked, sometimes by cybersecurity experts, and if you're a celebrity, by eagle-eyed fans and followers. Janhvi Kapoor was recently caught liking a rather sarcastic post about family members on social media, which has gone on to become the talk of the town.

The actress has always spoken lovingly about her family and how she found solace in them after her mother, the late actress Sridevi, passed away. Social media users wondered if she liked the post in a fun and sarcastic way or whether she really felt what was mentioned in the post.

The post in contention that Janhvi ended up liking on Instagram was a quote card that said, "Adulthood is realising that half your family is mentally ill."

On the other hand, the post was captioned as, "DEALING WITH TOXIC FAMILY MEMBERS..? There's no such thing as a perfect family. Why? Because there are too many personalities involved for everything to go right. And that leaves us with the only other option left. For things to go wrong!" The caption further mentioned, "This is exactly what happens. That's why so many people cannot relate to their family members. In fact, most of adulthood is realizing that more than half of your family is mentally ill."

The post was shared by an entrepreneur and business coach, Daniel Alley, way back in mid-June. However, it was only on Monday that fans noticed that Janhvi had reacted to the post, and a discourse was started surrounding it on Reddit.

A comment on the discourse read, "She is definitely not wrong after seeing her family still investing in her films after so many flops and praising her acting", while another mentioned, "She's right. Only a mentally ill family member would allow their teenage daughter to undergo plastic surgery at such an young age."

A Reddit user wrote, "She's so real for this" while another internet user wrote, "Well trolling aside, she is right. Indian families members especially parents will never take therapy even when you know they absolutely need it." An internet user very rightly pointed out "You guys take this way too seriously. It's a meme on Instagram", while there were many "she is not wrong" and "same for everyone" comments.

Janhvi Kapoor comes from an illustrious Bollywood family. She is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. Her uncles are Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, and Janhvi's cousins are Shanaya Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, among others. She is also the half-sister of Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.