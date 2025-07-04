Congratulations are in order for Anshula Kapoor, who took to social media to announce her engagement to boyfriend Rohan Thakkar. Just like a scene out of a dreamy Bollywood rom-com, Rohan proposed to Anshula at New York City's Central Park, right in front of the iconic Belvedere Castle. Anshula shared pictures from the magical moment on Instagram, and we can't stop gushing!

She wrote on Instagram, "We met on an app. Started talking on a random Tuesday at 1.15 AM. We spoke until 6 am that morning. And somehow, even back then, it felt like the beginning of something that mattered. 3 years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed! At exactly 1.15 AM India time! And somehow, the world paused just long enough for the moment to feel like magic. Just the quiet kind of love that feels like home."

She added, "I've never been the girl who believed in fairytales.. but what @rohanthakkar1511 gave me that day was better. Because it was intentional. Thoughtful. Real. Us. I said yes. "

Anushula mentioned, "Through ugly tears, shaky laughs, and the kind of happiness I can't put into words. Because since 2022, it's always been you. I'm engaged to my best friend!!! My safe place. My person. Fav boy, fav city... and now, my fav YES!.."

Arjun Kapoor wrote to his sister Anshula, "My life found her forever. Here's to a happily ever after both you." "(Missed mom a little extra today. Love u guys," he added.

Father Boney Kapoor wrote, "God bless you both, waiting anxiously for you guys to come bk & celebrate the engagement in your hometown at my house."

Among them was Anshula's half-sister, Khushi, and Janhvi Kapoor also congratulated the couple.

Khushi Kapoor, who wrote in the comments, "Crying."

Janhvi Kapoor shared on her Instagram Stories, "My sister is engaged. The best for the best."

Priyanka Chopra added, "Congratulations to you both!" Karan Johar said, "Congratulations !!! This is just so so sweet."

Sonakshi Sinha, Arpita Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Ananya Panday and Athiya Shetty also reacted to the news, sending their love to the couple.

Who is Rohan Thakkar?

Anushka's boyfriend is Rohan Thakkar, is a scriptwriter and currently works for Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment on a freelance basis. Anshula Kapoor is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie. She recently appeared on The Traitors India.