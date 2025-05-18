Bosco Martis, who is one half of the popular choreography duo Bosco-Caesar and has made some of Indian cinema's most memorable dance sequences, has expressed his disappointment over not being given credit by actor Janhvi Kapoor for the song Chuttamalle from the film Devara: Part 1.

The song from the Jr NTR-starrer, which was released on September 27, 2024, the romantic track composed by Anirudh Ravichander went viral instantly, with Janhvi's screen presence and dance moves playing a big role.

Bosco told BBC Asian Network that he felt so let down about being sidelined in promoting the movie. I wished that Janhvi would have thanked me in the promotion of her film, Chuttamalle, but Achha theek hai. If they don't get it, they don't get it. You do your work, and maybe it's a switch — I don't know," he said.A

Bosco stressed the importance of an industry-wide shift in recognising choreographers' contributions. "A correction has to be made. There should be a scientific method and a consistent percentage of credit and not making calls to say, 'Why didn't you mention my name when you were being interviewed on the radio, or when they asked you, 'Who did the choreography?'"

The choreographer, however, praised actor Vicky Kaushal for crediting him for the viral hit Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz. "Vicky was so generous in letting me give him credit. To get that kind of recognition is huge," Bosco said.

Bosco expressed never hearing of the public mention of his work, let's not forget the fact that Janhvi Kapoor, too, took Bosco's name while doing an interview with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and tagged him in numerous social media shares regarding Chuttamalle. Screenshots and clips shared by fans show her crediting Bosco in Instagram stories and promotional interviews.

About Devara: Part 1

Devara: Part 1 is a high-voltage action drama directed by Koratala Siva and starring Jr NTR. The movie is about an ex-smuggler who becomes a village head, using fear as a weapon to enforce his version of law and order in his territory. The actress Janhvi Kapoor made her Telugu cinema debut, and the others Saif Ali Khan, Srikanth, Kalaiyarasan and Shine Tom Chacko played pivotal roles.

Backers have the second of the duology to look forward to going straight into production after. Bosco's remarks have further fired up the conversation about behind-the-scenes artists getting their due in the limelight-centric world of cinema.