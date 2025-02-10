Popular singer Ed Sheeran is currently on his India tour and performed in Bengaluru over the weekend. On Sunday, he captivated the audience by performing some of his biggest hits.

Apart from Shape of You and other popular songs, Sheeran surprised fans by singing the hit Telugu song Chuttamalle, originally picturized on Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in Devara. He was joined on stage by Shilpa Rao, the original singer of the song.

Taking to Instagram, Ed shared a video of himself performing alongside Shilpa Rao.

In the video, Ed Sheeran introduced Shilpa on stage, saying, "Please make some noise for Shilpa Rao!" They then sang Chuttamalle together, with Ed seamlessly blending into the Telugu vocals while playing the guitar.

Expressing his excitement, he wrote, "Obsessed with @shilparao's voice for the last while, a real privilege to share the stage tonight and learn a new language!"

Shilpa Rao later shared a behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram Stories, showing Ed practicing the guitar chords for the song while memorizing the Telugu lyrics.

The Bengaluru crowd erupted with joy during the performance, and social media was flooded with praise for Ed Sheeran's impressive effort in singing in Telugu.

One user commented, "The effort he's putting into learning different languages during his India tour is amazing! How beautiful is that!"

Another wrote, "Ed's dedication to learning and respecting different cultures is truly incredible."

A third user humorously added, "Give him an Aadhaar card already!"

Another comment read, "Ed singing in Telugu wasn't on my 2025 bingo card!"

As the video went viral, Jr NTR took to Instagram to share a short clip from the concert. He wrote, "Music has no boundaries, and you proved it again, Ed! Hearing you sing Chuttamalle in Telugu is truly special."

Janhvi Kapoor also shared the video on her Instagram Stories, reacting with, "What a crossover to wake up to!"