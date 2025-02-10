One of the most loved and popular British singers, Ed Sheeran, is currently on his India tour, enthralling fans with his live performances. The singer, who is in Bengaluru for his latest show as part of his 2025 India Tour, recently made headlines for an unexpected incident.

'We had permission, it wasn't just us randomly turning up..': Ed Sheeran on being interrupted by Bengaluru police

On Sunday, Sheeran was interrupted by Bengaluru police while performing on the streets of Bengaluru. Reports initially suggested that the singer didn't have permission for his impromptu gig, making it illegal.

However, hours later, the musician clarified that it was a planned performance, not a surprise.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Sheeran addressed the situation and penned, "We had permission to busk btw, hence us playing in that exact spot, was planned out before, it wasn't just us randomly turning up. All good though. See ya at the show tonight x."

He also posted a picture of himself, expressing his excitement to perform on Night 2 in the city.

Ed Sheeran's note comes after Bengaluru police did not recognise Ed and instructed him to stop the performance. Infact, one of the officers even unplugged his microphone while the singer was still performing, many wondered if it was an impromptu performance and if the singer did not obtain prior permission.

The four-time Grammy Award winner performed in Bengaluru on Saturday and is set to take the stage again tonight at NICE Grounds. He recently performed in Hyderabad alongside Armaan Malik. As part of his India tour, Sheeran will also perform in Pune, Shillong, and Delhi NCR. Bengaluru is the only city where he will perform twice.