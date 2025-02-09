British musician Ed Sheeran is on an India tour, and so far, he has performed in Pune, Chennai, and Bengaluru. The Shape of You singer has enthralled his fans with his songs—not just during his concerts but also by engaging music lovers on the streets.

On Sunday, British singer Ed Sheeran surprised fans with an impromptu performance on Church Street. Without any prior announcement, he started singing on the footpath. The crowd that gathered to watch the performance was immersed in the moment and was seen cheering for Ed.

However, the love and hype were short-lived as a police officer on duty failed to recognise Ed Sheeran and instructed him to stop the performance, as the singer did not have permission to do so.

A video of Ed Sheeran performing on the footpath in Bengaluru has gone viral. In the video, one can see a police officer unplugging the microphone, yet the singer continued performing.

Netizens have mixed reactions to the cop unplugging Ed Sheeran's microphone and intervening in his performance.

A user wrote," Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' got unplugged in Bengaluru, proving even global stars have to face local regulations! It's a case of things getting blown out of proportion. The cop was just doing his job, and Ed Sheeran, despite his fame, wasn't above local rules. No need to turn a minor hiccup into a major drama. "

Another wrote, "The policeman needn't have been so rude though. He could have calmly explained the situation and given them time to pack and leave. Teach the police manners maybe.."

The third one said, "Bro refused to sing in Kannada and this happened."

A police officer pulled the plug when Ed Sheeran surprised everyone on Church Street

The fourth one mentioned, "Absolutely zero police sensitivity, almost like they didn't have more important things to focus on.."

During his Chennai event, Ed was joined on stage by the legendary composer AR Rahman as the two performed a rendition of the classic Urvashi song.

Ahead of the concert, Ed Sheeran met AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen. Rahman shared the pictures of their meeting on Instagram. One photo showed them sitting on a couch, while another captured Rahman at his music console as Sheeran took a picture. "Photos by Ed Sheeran," Rahman wrote in the caption.

Ed Sheeran began writing songs around the age of eleven. In early 2011, Sheeran independently released the extended play No. 5 Collaborations Project. He signed with Asylum Records the same year. His songs include Castle on the Hill, Shape of You, Photograph, Thinking Out Loud, Shivers, Bad Habits and Perfect Duet among others, which topped the charts.