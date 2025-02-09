And the wait is over! Himesh Reshammiya's mass actioner Badass Ravi Kumar finally hit theaters on Friday. The film's trailer and songs had already grabbed everyone's attention, and despite zero promotions—no interviews or city tours—it managed to create fantastic pre-release buzz. Advance bookings were strong, and now that Badass Ravi Kumar is on the big screen, moviegoers have flocked to theaters to watch it.

This film is a complete mass entertainer, paying tribute to the masala films of the 1980s. The dialogues have already become a rage among fans.

Badass Ravi Kumar is all about "entertainment, entertainment, and entertainment." There's no logic or physics in the film—but that's the charm! The movie continues the legacy of Himesh Reshammiya's character, Ravi Kumar, first introduced in The Xposé.

#BadassRaviKumar is a Low Budget Monstrous Film with Strong Content ?People in the Theatre are Whishtling ?



This film has the potential to Emerge as a Blockbuster on the Box-Office ?



Himesh Reshammiya did better acting than Salman and Akshay ?



pic.twitter.com/1YQqG1Yria — Satya (@iamsatyaaaaaaa) February 7, 2025

Apart from Himesh, Prabhudeva plays the antagonist. In Badass Ravi Kumar, every woman swoons over Himesh's character, making him the ultimate heartthrob.

It's brain rot, RIP physics and logic—not for everyone. However, those who have watched the film seem to have thoroughly enjoyed it. Audience reviews have flooded Twitter, with most praising Badass Ravi Kumar as a complete 'paisa-vasool' entertainer.

Badass Ravikumar ka moot Interstellar ? pic.twitter.com/Xe5OnSXdXO — v. Jatin (@JatinTweets_) February 7, 2025

A user wrote, "Badass Ravi Kumar is a Low Budget Monstrous Film with Strong Content. People in the Theatre are Whistling. This film has the potential to Emerge as a Blockbuster on the Box-Office. Himesh Reshammiya did better acting than Salman and Akshay."

To stand his own in front of Prabhudeva and still look cool AF. Stuff only Lord Himesh can pull off. What a banger of a movie. Pretty much ready to watch this again. #BadassRaviKumar pic.twitter.com/5Ut1USjF2x — Shivangi Prabhudesai (@SVPDster) February 7, 2025

"#HimeshReshammiya's #BadassRaviKumar films don't need a review Coz this is real cinema," another viewer tweeted.