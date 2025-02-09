Badass Ravi Kumar trailer: Himesh Reshammiya's swag, over-the-top action, hilarious dialogues leaves netizens in splits
Badass Ravi Kumar trailer: Himesh Reshammiya's swag, over-the-top action, hilarious dialogues leaves netizens in splitsInstagram

And the wait is over! Himesh Reshammiya's mass actioner Badass Ravi Kumar finally hit theaters on Friday. The film's trailer and songs had already grabbed everyone's attention, and despite zero promotions—no interviews or city tours—it managed to create fantastic pre-release buzz. Advance bookings were strong, and now that Badass Ravi Kumar is on the big screen, moviegoers have flocked to theaters to watch it.

This film is a complete mass entertainer, paying tribute to the masala films of the 1980s. The dialogues have already become a rage among fans.

Badass Ravi Kumar is all about "entertainment, entertainment, and entertainment." There's no logic or physics in the film—but that's the charm! The movie continues the legacy of Himesh Reshammiya's character, Ravi Kumar, first introduced in The Xposé.

Apart from Himesh, Prabhudeva plays the antagonist. In Badass Ravi Kumar, every woman swoons over Himesh's character, making him the ultimate heartthrob.

It's brain rot, RIP physics and logic—not for everyone. However, those who have watched the film seem to have thoroughly enjoyed it. Audience reviews have flooded Twitter, with most praising Badass Ravi Kumar as a complete 'paisa-vasool' entertainer.

A user wrote, "Badass Ravi Kumar is a Low Budget Monstrous Film with Strong Content. People in the Theatre are Whistling. This film has the potential to Emerge as a Blockbuster on the Box-Office. Himesh Reshammiya did better acting than Salman and Akshay."

"#HimeshReshammiya's #BadassRaviKumar films don't need a review Coz this is real cinema," another viewer tweeted.

Also Read

 