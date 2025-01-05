And the year 2025 has begun on a banger note, the trailer of Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar was dropped by the makers. By looking at the trailer one can make out that Himesh Reshammiya's retro action musical is a tribute to the golden era of Bollywood.

Himesh's swag is unmissable

Himesh beats the goons dipped in blood, and guns them down, the high-octane action showcases the magic of the 80s on-screen. Badass Ravi Kumar takes forward the legacy of Himesh Reshammiya's Ravi Kumar, a character introduced in his film The Xposé.

The trailer shows Prabhu Deva as the antagonist 'Carlos Pedro Panther', Kirti Kulhari as Laila, Sanjay Mishra as Rana, Johnny Lever as Rana, and Sunny Leone as Nisha adding another layer of intrigue to the film's action-packed world.

In a nutshell, Ravi Kumar is back in vengeance.

Apart from high-octane action, songs, intense drama, and stylish sequences, the trailer of Badass Ravi Kumar, which is themed as '80s type ki picture, has left the netizens in splits.

The dialogues, written by Bunty Rathore, are a highlight of the film.

Let's take a look at a few of them.

Tere shareer mein itna khoon nahi hoga, jitna Ravi Kumar ke baar mein moot data hai."

("You don't have as much blood in your body as Ravi Kumar urinates about fearlessly.")

"Tu bura hai toh main bure logon ka nawab hu."

("If you're bad, I'm the king of bad people.")

"Tu bada ho ke bigda hoga, main bachpan se kharab hu."

("You might have turned bad as you grew up, but I've been a troublemaker since childhood.")

"Jinn toofanon mein tum jaiso ke khopde udd jaya karte hain, hum unhi toofanon mein apne kapde sukhaya karte hain."

"In the storms that blow people like you away, I dry my clothes."

"Kundali mein shani, ghee ke sath honey, aur Ravi Kumar ke sath dushmani sehat ke liye hanikarak ho sakti hai."

("Saturn in your horoscope, honey with ghee, and enmity with Ravi Kumar can all be harmful to your health.")

"Immigration ke baad seedhe tera cremation hoga."

("After immigration, you'll go straight to cremation.")

"Sudhar ja, nahi toh guzar jaega."

("Mend your ways, or you'll pass away.")

Himesh has lent his voice to several songs, including Tandoori Days, a spin on his popular track Tandoori Nights from Karzzzz which is now Tandoori Days in Badass Ravi Kumar.

Fans reactions

Netizens had mixed reactions to Himesh's Badass Ravi Kumar's trailer.

A user wrote, "Kgf and mission impossible mixture Ravikumar.."

Another user mentioned, "Himesh Reshammiya never disappoints.."

The third one wrote, "Looks like a spoof movie ."

The fourth one mentioned, "Another pendamic loading.."

Lead role me Himesh Reshamiya who is singer



Lead villain me Prabhu Deva who is dance!



And they together came to make a movie ? ?



2025 was not ready for this! pic.twitter.com/kr5vE9yjL9 — Coder’s Things (@Codersthings) January 5, 2025

Produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, Badass Ravi Kumar also stars Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Prabhu Deva.

Directed by Keith Gomes and produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. The film will be released on February 7, 2025.