A few days ago, a Daily Mail report claimed that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell had an undercover romantic affair with actor Jane Krakowski. The report stated that the duo dated for nine months, and the news soon went viral on the internet.

As the report started doing the rounds on online spaces, many people were wondering who is Jane Krakowski who captured the hearts of Lindell. For everyone who wants to know more about Jane Krakowski, here are the details.

Jane Krakowski: All you need to know

Jane Krakowski is a 52-year-old American actress best known for her role as Jenna Maroney in the NBC satirical comedy series 30 Rock. For her impeccable portrayal of Maroney, Krakowski received four Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Krakowski made her film debut long back in 1983 with the road comedy National Lampoon's Vacation. As Krakowski's performance received positive acclaim, she went on the act in several films and television series including Fatal Attraction, Alfie, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

When it comes to her personal life, Krakowski became engaged to British menswear designer Robert Godley in 2009. The duo has a son Bennet Robert Godley. The couple ended their relationship in 2013.

Mike Lindell's controversial life continues

The Daily Mail report claimed that the relationship between Mike Lindell and Jane Krakowski was an open secret. Recently, Lindell ran into controversies after he openly supported Donald Trump, and made allegations of election fraud during the US presidential election. In the meantime, several big box stores like Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's, and Wayfair also dropped his product.

As rumours regarding Lindell's alleged romantic relationship with Jane Krakowski surfaced online, the actor's representative confirmed that she had never met Lindell, and made it clear that they were never been in any kind of romantic affair.