Ariana Grande has received the best Christmas gift of all time. The singer revealed her new diamond engagement ring on Instagram, which her boyfriend gave to her as he popped the question.

The 27-year-old Ariana Grande showed off her new diamond engagement ring in photos shared on Instagram. The acclaimed singer wrote, "Forever n then some," in the series of images, confirming the news that she is finally engaged.

Ariana Grande's relationship:

Before meeting Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande was in a serious relationship with actor Graham Phillips. The duo met during the filming of 13 in 2008 and dated until 2011. Ariana then got involved with Mac Miller, whom she met on the recording of "The Way."

Ariana and Mac ended their six-year relationship in May 2018, five months before Mac's tragic death due to an accidental drug overdose. Grande expressed grief over his death on social media and called him her "dearest friend."

Ariana then got involved with comedian Pete Davidson and announced their engagement in June 2018. However, the couple called off their engagement and ended their relationship after a couple of months only.

Ariana Grande and real estate agent Dalton Gomez began dating in January 2020, and after 11 months of the relationship, the couple finally got engaged. It was reported back in March that Ariana doesn't want to do another public relationship (just like her previous relationship with Pete Davidson), so she is trying her best to keep her relationship with Dalton quiet.

A source revealed to People that the newly engaged couple couldn't be happier.

"They're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled," added the source.

Who is Dalton Gomez?

Ariana Grande's fiance, Dalton Gomez works for Aaron Kirman group as a luxury home realtor. As per his biography on the company's site, he was raised in Southern California and has been working in the luxury real estate market for five years. Gomez has sold multi-million dollar homes and is even friends with other celebrities.

Social media reactions to Ariana Grande's engagement:

As soon as Ariana uploaded the engagement pictures, her social media got flooded with congratulatory comments. Her manager Scooter Braun commented, "Congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man."

Hailey Baldwin expressed her joy by commenting, "So happy for you guys!!"