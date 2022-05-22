Jammu-the "city of temples" celebrated the success of a local boy Umran Malik, who earned a call-up in the Indian squad for the upcoming five-match Twenty-20 series against South Africa starting from June 9.

While people thronged Sheedhi Chowk to greet Umran Malik's father and uncle for his achievement, celebrations erupted in the Gujjar Nagar locality of Jammu city where the "pace sensation" resides with his family.

Umran's father and his uncle sell vegetables and fruits just near the gate of the Congress headquarters at Sheedhi Chowk in the heart of Jammu city. As the news flashed that Umran Malik's earned a call-up for the Indian team large number of people visited Sheedhi Chowk to greet the proud father.

"I am thankful to the country for giving him so much love and affection. He will make the nation proud", Umran's father said and added that it was all due to the result of Umran's hardwork.

After Umran Malik name's, who is suffixed with the title of Jammu Express, surfaces in the Indian team, people are thronging his house to congratulate his family. For the last some days Jammu city's Gujjar Nagar has become a VIP locality due to Umran Malik.

Netizens start the hashtag #Umranmalik to congratulate "Jammu Express"

Within minutes after BCCI announces the squad for the South Africa series, netizens started the hashtag #Umaranmalik to congratulate the pace sensation of India.

Delighted to see Avesh, Arshdeep & Umran Malik in the squad; and to think that Khaleel & Mohsin could have made the cut too; Good that the skills of Dinesh Karthik & Bhuvi have been recognised. Going to be tough on KL Rahul & Rishabh. Thought they might go straight to the test. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 22, 2022

Famous Indian cricket commentator, journalist, and one of the greatest personalities in the global cricket broadcasting industry, Harsha Bhogle were the first to react to the selection of Umran Malik.

"Delighted to see Avesh, Arshdeep & Umran Malik in the squad; and to think that Khaleel & Mohsin could have made the cut too; Good that the skills of Dinesh Karthik & Bhuvi have been recognized. Going to be tough on KL Rahul & Rishabh. Thought they might go straight to the test", he tweeted.

I’ve been super impressed by this youngster… Have a listen to my thoughts on Umran Malik! https://t.co/zGDpV7mfIg#UmranMalik pic.twitter.com/6RwNyMS9qr — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) May 19, 2022

#उमरान_मलिक जी को भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम T-20 मे शामिल होने पर हार्दिक बधाई एव शुभकामनाऐ।

Heartiest Congratulations to dear #Umran_Malik on being Selected in Indian Cricket Team for T-20 Series against South Africa. pic.twitter.com/CiwGNhYX7Y — Ravinder Raina (@ImRavinderRaina) May 22, 2022

Umran Malik selected for India's T20Is vs SA@RatherTawseef3 Exclusive Reports

Pace sensation Umran Malik on Sunday earned an expected call-up in the Indian team for the upcoming five-match T20 International home series against South Africa starting.#UmranMalik@BCCI pic.twitter.com/7hFSDeF5FH — Prime Post (@primepost_) May 22, 2022

Umran's journey starts from the bank of river Tawi

As reported earlier, the Umran family belongs to the Sunjwan area of Jammu, now settled in the Gujjar Nagar locality of Jammu city. This locality is situated on the bank of the river Tawi so Umran used to practice on the sand of the river Tawi.

Umran Malik is an exceptional talent. As a fast bowler, he possesses all that is required to blossom at the highest level. He is a genuine quick bowler, consistently hitting the 150 kph mark, and with age on his side, who knows he can break the world record of bowling the fastest ball. Just 21 years old, Umran has already represented J&K in the prestigious Vijay Hazare One Day and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournaments.