Match details:

Date: 20, May 2022

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium

Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will be facing each other in the 68th match of IPL 2022, to be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. While RR finished seventh in the table the previous season, CSK were the champions then. Both the teams are facing each other for the first time in the season. CSK has already been eliminated from the playoffs, while a win for RR will confirm both a playoff spot and a top-two spot.

Jos Buttler, the Orange Cap holder has been off-color in the last few matches. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, and Devdutt Padikkal are brilliant with the bat. They have the Purple Cap Yuzvendra Chahal, along with Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna also being as good. With CSK already out of the season, they are trying new options. Ruturaj Gaikwad-Devon Conway has been a good opening pair in the latter half of the season. Shivam Dube has been their explosive batter. Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, and Maheesh Theekshana were the top bowlers of the team, with Matheesha Pathirana who impressed on his debut in the last match.

Pitch Report:

It can be a high-scoring pitch if the team batting first utilizes the most out of it, just like how Punjab did against RCB. A score between 160-180 would be expected from the team batting first.

Head to head: Both the teams have faced each other 25 times in the IPL, with CSK winning 15 and RR winning 10.

Here are the stats related to match:

1 – MS Dhoni needs to hit one more four to reach 500 fours in T20 cricket.

2 – MS Dhoni needs to hit two sixes to reach 200 sixes for CSK in the IPL. He will become the fifth player to hit 200 or more sixes for a franchise in the IPL, after Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers for RCB, Kieron Pollard for MI, and Virat Kohli for RCB.

2 – At Brabourne Stadium this season, RR won both their matches, and contrastingly, CSK lost both their matches.

4 – Shivam Dube needs to hit 4 more fours to reach 50 fours in the IPL.

5 – Jos Buttler needs to hit five more fours to reach 700 fours in T20 cricket.

7 – Riyan Parag needs to score 7 more runs to reach 500 runs for Rajasthan Royals.

38 – Jos Buttler needs to score 38 runs to reach 8000 runs in T20 cricket.

1 – R Ashwin (49) requires just one four to reach 50 fours in the league.

7 – Ruturaj Gaikwad (43) is seven sixes away from completing 50 maximums in the tournament.

Predicted Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Chennai Super Kings:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary