MS Dhoni is rated highly amongst his fans for various reasons, and his cool demeanour is one of them. Dhoni has been an ultimate leader and earned several laurels when he led the Indian national side. But, when he dons the yellow jersey in IPL, he continues his top form as a skipper, leading Chennai to four IPL titles.

MS has etched his name in the history books as one of the best skippers of the game. In a recent development, an ardent fan of CSK skipper wrote a heartfelt letter conveying his utmost respect and gratitude for 'Captain Cool'. CSK franchise shared a picture of the framed letter on their official Twitter handle and gifted it to the CSK skipper. The excerpt of the letter reads, "When it was dark, you made it bright, and when it was already bright, you made it brighter in a sea of billions."

Interestingly, Thala himself signed the letter and left a special message on it for his fan. Dhoni wrote, "Well written. Best Wishes."

Adding further, the fan in his letter stated how Dhoni never expresses his emotions and keeps them hidden from everyone, which makes him admire the CSK skipper the most. The fan also confessed how he became Dhoni's devotee in all these years when he looked at him as a person beyond his career and achievements.

Speaking of CSK, the defending champions have been eliminated from the playoffs as they have been unable to gain the required results since the start of IPL 2022. CSK has been knocked-out of the cash-rich league after a poor performance in the league. Back-to-back losses against Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians were the last nail in the coffin.

The defending champions are currently placed at 9th position in the points table and can only hope to redeem themselves in the next edition. The MS Dhoni-led side will play their last game on Friday, 20 May against Rajasthan Royals at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.