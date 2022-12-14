In a big success, Jammu Police solved the sensational Gandhi Nagar dacoity case within six days with the arrest of five gangsters, four of whom were hiding in neighbouring Punjab after committing the crime in the posh locality of Jammu city.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh while addressing a joint press conference with DIG Vivek Gupta and SSP Jammu Police, Chandan Kohli shared details of how the sensational docity at the residence of prominent businessman Rakesh Aggarwal was solved in the shortest possible time.

"Out of the total 10 gangsters involved in the dacoity, nine of them were from Punjab and they forced their entry into the house of Rakesh Aggarwal with the gameplan to call Choudhary Nagar Singh at Aggarwal's residence and to kill him", the ADGP said.

However, when they failed in their efforts as Rakesh Aggarwal dodged them, they did the dacoity and escaped with the cash.

Gangsters from Punjab were involved in this sensational case.

The ADGP said, "the daylight dacoity of December 7, 2022 has been solved by the Jammu police in which 10 armed men barged into the house of prominent businessman Rakesh Aggarwal at Green Belt Park in Gandhi Nagar and decamped with approximately Rs 12 to 15 lakhs."

"Working on various leads and technical intelligence gathered during the investigation, the police team was able to identify the locality in Shastri Nagar from where the dacoits started on foot for the commission of the crime. Some more evidence were gathered and one person namely Harjinder Singh s/o Jasvir Singh R/o Badiana, Jallandhar Punjab was arrested on Monday", police said.

"It transpired during the investigation that the main conspirator is Amit Rana, a resident of Delhi. While following Amit Rana, it was gathered that he was duping people in Jammu by various means. Finally, a lead was gathered regarding his movement in the general area of the marble market Jammu", police said.

Special teams were constituted to nab the mastermind by the SSP Jammu. "When a team led by SSP Jammu chased Amit Rana, he fired on the police party but he was overpowered and finally nabbed by the brave cops", the ADGP said.

"During the questioning, he revealed the whole story to the police", he said. The police have arrested five persons identified as Amit Rana alias Harpreet Singh, Harjinder Singh alias Rinku, Manjeet Singh alias Fouji, Raja Singh alias Raja, and Pintu.

The police recovered two pistols, police uniforms of cybercrime which were used to execute the dacoity, and approximately Rs 5 lakhs cash was also recovered.

Mastermind of NC leader Trilochan Wazir's murder case arrested.

Amit Rana, who was arrested in the sensational dacoity case was later proved as the mastermind of Trilochan Singh Wazir's murder case.

During sustained questioning of the conspirator, the Police team got apprehensive regarding his name, address, and other particulars. His address mentioned in his Aadhar card was checked and it was found to be false. So he was using a forged Aadhar card.

Further questioning led to his confession that he is duping his identity and that his actual name is Harpreet Singh Khalsa, a resident of Digiana Jammu. After this, the Police team got more apprehensive and finally, it came to fore that he is the main accused in the Tarlochan Singh murder case of 2021 in which FIR was registered in Delhi. Delhi Police had issued a hue-and-cry notice, to make his arrest.

Wazir (67), a former member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council (MLC), was found dead with a gunshot wound at a flat in west Delhi's Moti Nagar in September last year. Two accused were arrested by the Delhi Police, while Harpreet Singh was absconding.