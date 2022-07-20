After remaining closed for a few hours due to landslides and shooting stones at multiple places, the Jammu-Srinagar National highway has opened for vehicular traffic, officials said on Wednesday.

The priority is to clear the backlog of stranded vehicle before letting normal traffic move on the highway, the officials said.

"Jammu -Srinagar NHW (NH-44) through for vehiculars movement. Stranded vehicles being cleared," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway.