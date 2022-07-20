The Karnataka government has decided to celebrate the signature festival of the state, Dasara, also called as 'nada habba' (festival of the land) in the historical town Mysuru on a grand scale this year.

Dasara has been a simple affair over the last two years due to Covid-19 pandemic. The state government has accepted the popular view to make the Dasara festival a grand celebration this year. The festival attracts global tourists and people from across the country.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the State government has decided to create the 'Mysuru Dasara' brand and go for an international publicity campaign to make it a major global event.

The Commissioner of Information and Public Relations department has been instructed to hold publicity campaigns in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai airports.

The Navarathri Dasara will start on October 26. Nandi Dhwaja Puja, Pushparchane and other traditional rituals would be performed on October 5, Vijayadashami. 'Gaja Paya', the return of the Dasara Elephants to their habitat would be on October 7 and 8.

The government order on Mysuru Tourism Circuit would be issued within a week. Tourism promotion programmes would be formulated by the Tourism department in association with private players. The circuit would include Beluru, Halebidu and other places.

All inclusive single ticket packages covering travel, accommodation and other aspects would be introduced. An exclusive website too is being developed for the purpose. This would complement the initiatives for Mysuru Dasara, according to an official release by the government.

The government has also decided that the Mysuru Dasara emblem should be published in all government advertisements, notifications and social media platforms.

Many traditional rituals and practices associated with this state festival like 'Gaja Payana' would be revived. This would draw greater participation of the rural masses, CM Bommai said.

It has been decided to inaugurate the Dasara Exhibition ahead of the festival this year. A grant of Rs 1 crore each has been provided for Dasara Celebrations at Srirangapatna and Chamarajnagar.