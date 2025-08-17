Amid forecasts of heavy downpours and flash floods at several vulnerable locations, the Directorate of School Education Jammu has ordered the closure of all government and private schools across the Jammu Division for tomorrow, August 18.

An official order issued by the Director of School Education, Jammu, stated: "All Government as well as Private Schools of Jammu Division shall remain closed for tomorrow i.e., 18.08.2025."

The decision has been taken in the interest of student safety, following heavy rainfall and warnings of further deterioration in weather conditions.

The order comes just days after twin cloudbursts in the Jammu region triggered devastating flash floods that claimed more than 60 lives, injured hundreds, and left over 80 people missing.

"In view of the inclement and bad weather conditions, it is hereby ordered that all Government as well as Private Schools of Jammu Division shall remain closed for tomorrow i.e., 18.8.2025," the School Education Department also posted on X.

Public Advisory by Rajouri District Administration

In view of the prevailing inclement weather and recent incidents of flash floods and cloudbursts, the District Magistrate of Rajouri has issued a public advisory urging residents to remain alert and avoid venturing near rivers, streams, and flood-prone areas until further notice.

The advisory strictly directs people not to visit riverbanks, nallahs, or vulnerable slopes to mitigate the risk of floods and landslides. Residents have also been advised to avoid crossing streams, bridges, and causeways during heavy rainfall.

"Parents are advised to keep children indoors and away from water bodies, while livestock owners must shift their animals to safer and higher ground," the advisory states.

The District Disaster Management Authority has directed Tehsildars and field officials to remain fully prepared, ensure regular safety announcements, and evacuate residents living along riverbanks to safer locations, including Disaster Management Centres and nearby schools if necessary.

For any emergency, residents can contact the 24×7 District Emergency Operation Centre at 01962-295895, 9906692183, or the Police Control Room Rajouri at 01962-262515.

Authorities have emphasized that precautionary measures are vital to safeguard lives amid the ongoing heavy rainfall across the region.

Examinations Postponed

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has also postponed the bi-annual examinations for Classes 10th and 11th that were scheduled for August 18.

According to an official statement, the exams scheduled for tomorrow stand deferred across the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, as well as in the Leh and Kargil districts of Ladakh. Fresh dates will be announced separately.

Centre superintendents and jurisdictional SHOs have been instructed to ensure proper dissemination of the postponement notice.

"The decision has been taken purely in the interest of student safety, given the inclement weather and the cloudburst situation in Kathua," the statement reads.

All sub-offices and branch offices have been asked to circulate the announcement via WhatsApp groups and other official channels.

Weather Department Forecasts Intense Rainfall

The Weather Department has forecast light to moderate rain and thunder at many places, with intense to heavy showers expected in parts of Jammu Division, including Reasi, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, and Kathua. Moderate showers are also likely in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, and several areas of Kashmir Division, accompanied by brief intense spells and gusty winds.

Weather Advisory