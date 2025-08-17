The death toll in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district has risen to seven, as three more bodies were recovered from the debris in Bhangar village.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah regarding the cloudburst in Kathua and assured full support from the Central government.

"Spoke with the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir regarding the cloudburst in Kathua. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the local administration, and NDRF teams have also been rushed to the site. Assured every support from the Modi government. We stand firmly behind our sisters and brothers of J&K," Shah wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Railway authorities on Sunday Suspended train services between Udhampur and Pathankot sections until further notice due to continuous heavy rainfall and flood conditions.

"Multiple calls are being received about track damage. It is to clarify that due to heavy rains, water is flowing above danger level through Br-43 between Kathua and Budhi. In the wake of this, temporarily till the water level subsides, up-line movement has been suspended, and meantime up trains are being moved via a temporary single line through the down line track. A few trains have been short-terminated and short-originated, including the cancellation of local passenger trains", a spokesperson of Indian Railways said.

Seven members from four families, including five children, lost their lives in two separate incidents of cloudburst followed by a massive landslide in two villages of Janglote tehsil in Kathua district.

Reports stated that Rajbagh and Bhangar villages were submerged due to heavy downpours during the intervening nights of August 16 and 17. These villages are situated in the low-lying areas of Janglote tehsil.

In one tragic incident, two members of a family — Renu Devi (39), wife of Parveen Singh, and Radhika (9), their daughter — died due to a flash flood.

In another incident at Jodh Ghati, five people, including a man and his two minor sons, lost their lives when a cloudburst triggered a massive landslide, cutting off access to the village and damaging several mud houses.

The deceased have been identified as Surmu Din (32); his sons, Fanu (6) and Shedu (5); Zulfoon (15); and Tahu (2) — all residents of Jodh Ghati — and Renu Devi (39) and her daughter Radhika (9) from Janglote.

The injured have been identified as Surmu Din's wife, Gogli Begum (26); their infant daughter, Nageena (3 months); and Habib Din's wife, Karoon Begum (26), along with their daughters, Rafia Begum (4), Aisha Begum (6), and Parveen Akhter (8).

The Indian Army evacuated six injured persons from Jodh Ghati to the hospital.

"Indian Army columns are on the ground in Kathua — rescuing families, giving hope, food, and care after the cloudburst," the Rising Star Corps said in a post on X, also sharing pictures of soldiers evacuating affected people to safety.

The landslides, triggered by heavy rains, also affected Changda village under Kathua police station and the Dilwan-Hutli area under Lakhanpur police station jurisdiction. However, no major damage was reported from these locations.

LG, Union Minister, and CM Express Grief

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

"Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in the devastating rain-triggered landslides in several areas of Kathua. The tragedy is mind-numbing. I briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the rescue and relief operations being conducted by the Army, NDRF, SDRF, police, and civil administration.

I have directed senior civil and police officials to coordinate and execute relief efforts and ensure on-site medical assistance. My thoughts are with the bereaved families, and I am praying for the swift recovery of those injured," the Lt Governor wrote on X.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the civilian administration, along with the military and paramilitary forces, has swiftly launched rescue and relief operations.

"Spoke to SSP Kathua Sh. Shobhit Saxena, after receiving information about a cloudburst in the Janglote area," Singh wrote on X.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced ex gratia assistance to the families of the deceased from the CM's Relief Fund.

The Chief Minister, expressing deep concern for the lives and property affected by today's cloudburst in Kathua, has announced ex-gratia assistance from the CM’s Relief Fund, in addition to SDRF support:



In a post shared by the Chief Minister's Office on X, it was stated that the assistance aims to provide immediate relief and help the affected families rebuild their lives.

"The Chief Minister, expressing deep concern for the lives and property affected by the recent cloudburst in Kathua, has announced ex gratia assistance from the CM's Relief Fund, in addition to SDRF support," the post read.

As per the announcement:

₹2 lakh will be given to the next of kin of each deceased

₹1 lakh for those severely injured

₹50,000 for those with minor injuries

The CM has also sanctioned:

₹1 lakh for fully damaged houses

₹50,000 for severely damaged houses

₹25,000 for partially damaged houses

Abdullah conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and assured all necessary support.

Rain Alert, Flood Risk Remains High

The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain and thundershowers at many places, with intense showers or heavy rain likely in parts of Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, and Kathua districts. Moderate rainfall is expected in Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban until August 19.

Due to heavy rains, the water level in most rivers has surged significantly. The Ujh River is reportedly flowing near the danger mark. Officials confirmed that several low-lying areas have been submerged, with floodwaters entering homes and shops.

The district administration is monitoring the situation closely and has urged residents to stay away from water bodies.

The Kathua Police have also issued an advisory for people, especially those living in hilly areas, to remain indoors and avoid going near water sources due to the heightened risk of flash floods.

"For any emergency, please contact your nearest Police Station or call our helpline numbers: 9858034100 or 112," the police said.

Train services along the Jammu–Pathankot rail line have been disrupted following the cloudburst, leading authorities to cancel several local trains and short-terminate others.