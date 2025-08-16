Amid conflicting reports about the number of untraceable persons following the devastating cloudburst and subsequent flash flood, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh stated that the government's priority was to locate the missing individuals believed to be buried under the debris.

Singh, who reached the ill-fated Chosoti village at midnight along with the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Nalin Prabhat, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the ongoing rescue and search operations in the village.

The Union Minister remarked that a disaster of such scale had never been witnessed—at least in this part of the country—and that it took everyone by surprise.

#Kishtwar Update:



It is well past midnight, and the rescue relief operations are going on in full swing.



I deeply appreciate the courageous effort of the Military, Paramilitary forces, Jammu & Kashmir Police and the administration, who have left no stone unturned in doing… pic.twitter.com/D0rSJFHwq6 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 16, 2025

"The priority is to trace the people who are still missing," Singh told media persons at the affected village.

"I deeply appreciate the courageous efforts of the military, paramilitary forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the administration, who have left no stone unturned in doing whatever best they could in this precarious situation—marked by a natural calamity compounded by the challenges of difficult hilly terrain, inadequate connectivity, and inclement weather," he said.

"Equal appreciation is due to the local residents, who were the first to swing into action when the massive, fatal cloudburst struck on the afternoon of August 14," he added.

"What can be more reassuring than the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the situation?" he remarked.

"All possible help is being provided to the affected, but we cannot bring back the dear ones we've lost. It is terrifying to think how many more may still be buried under the debris or were instantly washed away during those deadly 15 seconds," he said.

CM Reaches Cloudburst-Affected Village

Amid ongoing rescue and search operations, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reached the cloudburst-affected Chosoti village in Kishtwar district on Saturday morning.

Accompanied by his political advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, the Chief Minister assessed the devastation caused by the cloudburst-triggered flash flood, along with senior police and civil officers.

A senior Army officer supervising the operations briefed the Chief Minister at the site about the progress of the rescue and relief work, which is being carried out jointly by the security forces, local administration, and volunteers.

A coordinated rescue and relief operation is underway in the village, where 75 people have been reported missing by their families. However, locals and eyewitnesses claim that hundreds may have been swept away by the flash flood and are likely buried under giant boulders, wooden logs, and rubble.

At least 16 houses and government buildings, three temples, four water mills, a 30-meter-long bridge, and over a dozen vehicles have been damaged in the deluge.

The annual Machail Mata Yatra, which began on July 25 and was scheduled to conclude on September 5, remains suspended for the third consecutive day.

The Chief Minister stated that adequate teams, including the NDRF, SDRF, Army, JK Police, and others, have been deployed for the rescue operation.

"So far, the death count is around 60, and 70 to 80 people are still missing. Reports quoting missing figures around 500 or 1,000 are incorrect," he clarified.

He noted that while there is a demand to relocate the affected families, a team of experts will be consulted to ensure that any relocation sites are not more vulnerable to such calamities.

The Chief Minister said that hilly areas like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are prone to cloudbursts, and the government will seek expert advice to develop elaborate preparedness and mitigation plans.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives and widespread damage caused by the natural disaster, the Chief Minister assured the people that the government stands firmly with them in this hour of grief.

As an immediate relief measure, he announced ex-gratia assistance from the CM's Relief Fund:

₹2 lakh for the family of each deceased

₹1 lakh for the severely injured

₹50,000 for those with minor injuries

₹1 lakh for fully damaged structures

₹50,000 for severely damaged structures

₹25,000 for partially damaged structures

Abdullah also directed the administration to ensure the immediate restoration of damaged infrastructure and to provide every possible form of assistance to the victims.

The Chief Minister's visit and the announced relief measures have brought some measure of reassurance to the affected residents, even as recovery efforts continue.