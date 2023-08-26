A complete bandh was observed in the Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir against the installation of pre-paid electricity smart meters and the collection of toll tax on the Jammu-Pathankot highway.

The call for the Jammu bandh was given by the Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI) and supported by all social, political, and trade organizations except the BJP.

Although the BJP opposes the collection of toll tax on the road which is in a deplorable condition due to ongoing widening work on the highway, the party has maintained a distance from today's bandh call.

Massive demonstrations were held in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi, and Ramban districts of Jammu province as people vociferously demanded roll backing of the decision to install pre-paid meters.

People also demanded the unconditional release of some Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) members, who were detained on Monday during a demonstration for the removal of the toll plaza at Sarore in Samba. They were accused of violating restrictions imposed around the toll plaza.

Agitating groups claimed that the toll plaza at the Sarore area in Samba district on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway has been set up illegally, They further alleged that the smart meters have resulted in people getting inflated power bills.

The main markets in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, and Udhampur districts wore a deserted look with almost all shops and business establishments closed. However, vehicles were seen plying on roads.

Police assisted by paramilitary personnel have been deployed across Jammu to maintain law and order, officials said, adding that there has been no report of any untoward incident from anywhere so far.

Congress, NC, PDP workers stage protest in Jammu

Seizing the opportunity to encash peoples' anger against some decisions of the government, Congress, National Conference, and PDP jumped into the controversy to reap political benefits.

Supporters of these parties staged protests at different places in the city, while lawyers suspended their work. Some lawyers also blocked the Janipur Main Road outside the high court.

Government assured to address all grievances of people

Amid ongoing agitation, the Union Territory government has assured to solve all genuine issues of the people.

Defending the decision of installing smart electricity meters Divisional Commissioner Jammu has made it clear that these installations are not unique to Jammu and Kashmir but are being carried out across the nation. He explained that Smart Meters offer connectivity and are designed to empower end consumers by curbing power loss.

He assured people about the efficiency of smart meters while listing the steps taken by the administration to dispel the doubts of consumers regarding the accuracy of power consumption readings

On the protest over the toll plaza, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, said that as a result of the efforts of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinhaa team from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to visit the affected area within the next two days.