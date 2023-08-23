In the much-publicized Hablase-Commerce fraud case, the Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch chargesheeted seven fraudsters for swindling Rs.13.84 crore from the gullible people belonging to the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in case FIR No. 76/2019 U/S 420, 120-B / RPC P/S Rajouri (Now Crime Branch Jammu).

An 1160-page charge-sheet has been produced before the Court of law for judicial determination after allegations of involvement against the owner and other employees of Hablas-e-Commerce Pvt. Ltd. Rajouri in the commission of fraud were substantiated during the investigation conducted by the premier investigating agency of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the garb of a fake company, the owner and its employees induced innocent people of this hilly region to deposit their hard-earned money with the promise that the company would double their invested money within a period of 15 days.

Reports said that to earn the faith and trust of the people, the fake company doubled the investment of a couple of "investors". It was only after these "investors" propaganda, a large number of innocent people invested their hard-earned money in the fake company.

Charge-sheet has been produced against the following:

Tariq Mehmood son of Mohd Aziz, resident of Chhungan Mendhar, Poonch. He was the so-called owner of the fake company.

Mohammad Tayab Chowdhary son of Mohammad Bashir Naseem resident of Panhad, Tehsil Kotranka, Rajouri.

Sajjad Ahmed son of Jaan Mohammad resident of Chambitar Tehsil Kotranka, District Rajouri.

Syed Israr Shah Bukhari son of Jameel Hussain Shah R/o Bahrote, TehsilThanamandi District Rajouri.

Mohammad Shairaz alias Shairaz Mir son of Mohammad Rafiq resident of village Ujhan Kassian Tehsil Darahal District Rajouri at present Atti Rajouri

Murtaza Mohammad son of Mohammad Bashir resident of Chak Banola Mendhar District Poonch.

Imtiaz Ahmed son of Mohammad Aziz resident of Chhungan Mendhar District Poonch.

Case registered after one of the investors filed a cheating complaint

According to the spokesman of the Crime Branch the case was initially registered with Police Station Rajouri on the complaint lodged by Vishal Sudan son of Tirath Ram resident of Rajouri on allegations of cheating and fraud committed by the Hablase-Commerce Pvt. Ltd. Rajouri after he and other innocent people were induced and cheated by the Company with a false promise of doubling their invested money within a period of two weeks.

The case being of immense public importance was transferred to the Crime Branch Jammu for in-depth probe.

During the investigation, the case was thoroughly examined, recorded statements of the complainants and other important witnesses as well as the aggrieved people, seized records including ledgers, receipts, gifts, vehicles (Scorpio) worth Rs 14 Lakh, and cash worth Rs 2. 82 Lakhs was also recovered.

The investigating team also gathered scientific and circumstantial evidence to substantiate the allegations and charges were proved against the culprits.