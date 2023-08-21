A day after terminating services a senior staffer of Jammu and Kashmir Bank for his links with Pakistan's ISI, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday asserted that strict actions will be taken against terror-friendly employees.

The Lieutenant Governor defended the decision of his government to sack employees involved in anti-national activities.

Without naming the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti who opposed the sacking of J&K Bank'senior staff Sajjad Ahmad Bazaz, the LG asserted that his government will not tolerate terrorism.

"We are following the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the J&K Administration is determined and committed to taking stringent action against those associated with the terror ecosystem or facilitating terrorist, secessionist activities," the Lt Governor.

A 360-degree security mechanism has been strengthened in Jammu division and all efforts are being made by the security grid to eliminate the terrorists' support system, he added.

"It is not important what anyone is saying. Employees having links with terrorism will have to face stern action," Sinha said with an obvious reference to Mehbooba Mufti's statement against the termination of terror-friendly employees.

Selectively terminating Kashmiri employees by wrongfully dubbing them as terrorist sympathisers & pro ISI has been normalised. The accused isn’t given a chance to prove his innocence with the government acting as judge & jury. This hooliganism is meant to frighten Kashmiris into… https://t.co/JcFRSkgFo8 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 20, 2023

Mehbooba opposes termination of "terror-friendly" employees

Mehbooba Mufti has slammed the Jammu and Kashmir administration for, what she alleged, selectively terminating Kashmiri employees from service by labelling them as "terrorist sympathizers". Mehbooba Mufti's reaction comes a day after the Jammu and Kashmir Bank sacked its chief manager Sajad Ahmad Bazaz for his alleged links with ISI.

In a post on X, the former chief minister wrote, "Selectively terminating Kashmiri employees by wrongfully dubbing them as terrorist sympathizers and pro-ISI has been normalised. The accused isn't given a chance to prove his innocence with the government acting as judge and jury. This hooliganism is meant to frighten Kashmiris into submission".

J&K Bank's Chief Manager dismissed for links with ISI

On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Bank terminated the services of Chief Manager Sajjad Ahmed Bazaz for his alleged links with Pakistan's ISI.

A circular issued from the Secretariat of the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the J&K Bank on Saturday said that Chief Manager Sajad Ahmad Bazaz had been dismissed 'in the interest of the security of the State' with immediate effect.

"Whereas, the undersigned is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case contained in the report received from credible agencies, that the activities of Mr Sajad Ahmad Bazaz, Chief Manager, Code no. 4484 posted at Internal Communication and Marketing Department are such as to warrant his dismissal from service under Rule/Provision 12.29 in OSM (Officers Service Manual)", reads the order of dismissal.

Earlier Kashmir University's PRO was also sacked.

On July 17, Jammu and Kashmir Government sacked government servants including the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Kashmir University and a police constable for working with some Pakistan-based terror organizations.

The three sacked employees were identified as PRO Kashmir University, Faheem Aslam, Revenue Department officer, Murawath Hussain Mir, and J-K Police Constable Arshid Ahmad Thoker.

According to the reports, Faheem Aslam, who was a journalist before being appointed as Public Relations Officer at Kashmir University is a "diehard" secessionist who was pursuing Pakistan's agenda while serving as PRO. Aslam not only subscribes to and endorses the secessionist ideology, but has been a key propagandist for terrorists and terror outfits in Kashmir Valley.

The officials said several of Aslam's social media posts demonstrated his hatred for the country and mentioned the security forces as Indian Occupational Forces.