Intensifying its campaign against terror-friendly employees, the Jammu and Kashmir Government sacked three more government servants including the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Kashmir University and a police constable for working with some Pakistan-based terror organizations.

According to the official spokesman, the Jammu and Kashmir government has sacked the PRO of Kashmir University, a police constable, and a revenue department officer for working with Pakistan-based terror outfits, raising finances for them, and propagating their ideology, officials said on Monday.

The three employees have been identified as PRO Kashmir University, Faheem Aslam, Revenue Department officer, Murawath Hussain Mir, and J-K Police Constable Arshid Ahmad Thoker.

The officials said their services have been terminated due to several charges, including working with Pakistan-based terror outfits, providing logistics to terrorists, propagating terror ideology, raising finances for terrorism, and furthering secessionist agenda.

The government has invoked 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution to sack the three government employees after the investigation established that they were acting on behalf of Pakistan ISI and the terror outfits.

PRO Kashmir University was pursuing terrorist agenda

According to the reports, Faheem Aslam, who was a journalist before being appointed as Public Relations Officer at Kashmir University is a "diehard" secessionist who was pursuing Pakistan's agenda while serving as PRO.

Aslam not only subscribes to and endorses the secessionist ideology, but has been a key propagandist for terrorists and terror outfits in Kashmir Valley.

The officials said several of Aslam's social media posts demonstrated his hatred for the country and mentioned the security forces as Indian Occupational Forces".

Over 30 terror-friendly employees have been terminated in the last two years

For two years, the Jammu and Kashmir government has terminated over 30 government servants for their links with terrorists and anti-national elements.

After getting inputs about the intrusion of sympathizers of terrorists in the administration, the Jammu and Kashmir government had announced the formation of a Special Task Force (STF) on April 21, 2021, to identify and scrutinize government employees with links to activities that pose a threat to national security.

The panel has been assigned the job to compile records of such employees and refer the same to the committee, which was constituted in the month of July 2020. The panel will also engage with other members of the Terror Monitoring Group (TMG) for identifying such employees.

Terror-friendly employees were terminated under Article 311 of the Indian Constitution. Article 311 of the Constitution of India empowers the government to dismiss an employee on the basis of an inquiry report.

Invoking this Article, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had earlier dismissed Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh and two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salluhudin from services in the interest of the security of the state.