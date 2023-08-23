Even as the process for filing nomination papers for the 26 members of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil elections is going on, Congress Rahul Gandhi is going to start the campaign for his party candidates.

Rahul Gandhi, who is on a tour to the Union Territory of Ladakh, will reach Kargil on August 24. After addressing back-to-back meetings of party leaders and workers to get feedback, Rahul Gandhi will address a rally at Kargil on August 25 before returning to Delhi.

Sources in Congress revealed that the decision to organize a rally was taken to boost the morale of the party candidates for the LAHDC elections.

The rally will be held at Kargil and the party leaders have been working assiduously to make it a historic event. The rally is expected to boost the support of Congress candidates for the Kargil Council elections.

In the last LAHDC Kargil elections held in 2018, the National Conference won 10 seats followed by eight seats by Congress. PDP had won two seats and BJP one while there were five Independents.

Earlier Rahul extends Ladakh visit till August 25

As reported earlier Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Ladakh tour was extended till August 25.

Earlier it was announced that Rahul Gandhi would stay in Ladakh only for two days on August 17 and 18 but the stay of Rahul Gandhi at Ladakh was extended till August 25 to ensure that Congress stalwart would visit Kargil.

The process filling of the nominations was started on August 16, 2023. Prospective candidates will have until August 23, 2023, to submit their nominations. Subsequently, the scrutiny of nominations will take place on August 24, followed by the last date for the withdrawal of nominations on August 26, 2023.

Three-day Kargil visit was added to Rahul Gandhi's itinerary as the party wants to utilize his visit to reap some electoral benefits where the chances of the Congress are bright.

This is Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Ladakh since the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories, Ladakh and Jammu, and Kashmir, following the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 (A) on August 5, 2019.

He also shared pictures and a video where he was seen holding a tricolour while meeting a group of veterans on the first floor of a building and waving to the cheering crowd gathering on the streets of Leh main market.