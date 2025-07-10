Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Rebounds Post-Pahalgam Attack

The Pahalgam terror attack, which tragically claimed 26 lives, has left a significant mark on Jammu and Kashmir. However, the region's tourism sector is showing signs of resilience and recovery. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, speaking at a travel and tourism event in Kolkata, highlighted the measures being taken to ensure the safety of tourists. Despite the challenges faced in 2025, Abdullah expressed optimism about the future, noting a significant increase in flights to the region, particularly for the Amarnath Yatra.

The attack, orchestrated by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba, was a brutal reminder of the ongoing security challenges in the region. The assailants targeted individuals based on their religion, marking the attack as one of the most heinous in recent years. In response, security forces have intensified operations across Anantnag district, conducting numerous raids and detaining around 175 suspects to dismantle terror networks and prevent further attacks.

The attack not only shook the local community but also had international repercussions. The Pakistan Stock Exchange experienced a significant plunge, attributed to the uncertainty and fear of a potential military confrontation with India. The Indian government, in a decisive move, suspended visa services for Pakistani nationals and declared Pakistani Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in New Delhi as persona non grata.

Security Measures and International Response

In the wake of the attack, the Indian government has taken a firm stance on the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 with Pakistan, keeping it in abeyance. This decision was part of a broader strategy to exert pressure on Pakistan, which has been accused of harboring and supporting terrorist activities. The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, held a key meeting to discuss the future course of action regarding the treaty, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a public rally, vowed to punish those responsible for the attack.

The international community has largely supported India's stance, with countries like the US and Japan extending their support. However, China has taken a different stance, which has been a point of concern for Indian policymakers. Despite this, India remains resolute in its right to protect its sovereignty and has received backing from key global powers.

As Jammu and Kashmir moves forward, the focus remains on fostering peace and stability in the region. The resilience of the local population, coupled with the support of the international community, provides hope for a brighter future. The challenges are significant, but the determination to overcome them is unwavering.

