Hours after the Border Security Force (BSF) and Indian Coast Guard have been put on high alert along the Gujarat coast following infiltration bids by Pakistan-trained commandos, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has sounded a fresh alarm for the Jammu and Kashmir airport.

Jyoti Narayan, Joint DG with the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, on Thursday, August 29, stated that the aviation alert for airports in Jammu and Kashmir and border areas will continue. "On the approval of central agencies, we issued four alerts during August, most of the alerts have been withdrawn from the airports. But the alert remains, in connection with airports in Jammu & Kashmir and border areas," says Jyoti Narayan, Joint DG, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

Jyoti Narayan, Joint DG, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security:

On the approval of central agencies, we issued four alerts during August, most of the alerts have been withdrawn from the airports. But the alert remains, in connection with airports in Jammu & Kashmir and border areas. pic.twitter.com/aTohPMM2yh — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2019

The most-visited tourist destination in Kashmir's Baramulla district -- Gulmarg -- has been put on a high alert after militants reportedly infiltrated into the state in the past week. However, the infiltrators remain untraced.

Earlier this month, a high alert was sounded in the Valley as five terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed infiltrated into Kashmir. The terrorists infiltrated the Kashmir Valley from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). All terrorists were highly trained, sources have claimed.

The Narendra Modi-led BJP government has put the Indian Army and the Air Force on high alert in the Kashmir Valley.

Earlier today, a high alert has been sounded in coastal Gujarat after receiving intelligence reports about a possible terror attack on the coasts of Gujarat and other ports.

The Coast Guard has reportedly received intelligence inputs that Pakistan-trained commandos have entered the Gulf of Kutch through Harami Nala creek area and these commandos are heavily trained and might carry out underwater attacks and attacks on ports and ships.