After having faced the trauma of COVID-19 Rakesh Koul, an industrialist from Jammu, is serving those who are going through similar sufferings amid a spike in Covid positive cases in the Union Territory.

For the last 10 days, his carpet industry, situated at J&K's biggest industrial estate at Bari-Brahmana in Samba district, is turned into a 'community kitchen' to provide free food to Covid positive families - right at their doorsteps.

"All my family members, except me, were tested positive. It was a very difficult time for my whole family. It was difficult to get home-cooked fresh food," Koul narrated the sufferings that he and his family had faced, adding, "After coming out of that difficult situation I decided to help the needy people to minimize their woes."

"Initially we were receiving very few calls but, now with a surge in cases, we are receiving many requests for food. Keeping in view the pressing demand, we have converted our factory into a community kitchen to fulfill the demand of the people," Koul told International Business Times. "All workforce of the factory has been involved in preparing, packing and transporting food to the needy people at their homes," he said.

Putting expertise to best use

Those who have proficiency in weaving carpets are utilizing their expertise in packing food packets and those who have marketing skills are utilizing their talent in reaching to the callers.

Pooja Wattal - who runs a restaurant of a famous food court chain, is cooking food in her house for needy people. "With the help of my family members I am trying my best to serve home-cooked fresh food free of cost to the Covid positive families at their doorstep," Wattal told International Business Times, adding, "We are serving fresh vegetarian hygienic food packets to the needy families."

1,300 more additional beds set up at Srinagar's Covid care centers

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases and to tackle any exigency in Srinagar, the Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Tuesday visited various Covid care isolation Centers established in Srinagar to oversee the arrangements put in place for Corona patients to be kept there for isolation to prevent the spread of infection.

During his visit, the Deputy Commissioner was informed that a total of seven Covid care centers have been established at various places.

He was apprised that around 1,300 additional beds have been set up at Covid care isolation centers in Srinagar to meet out any emergent situation. The Deputy Commissioner instructed the concerned to ensure a sufficient supply of Medical Oxygen, essential medicines, and other necessary requirements at all the centers so that patients and medical staff do not face any difficulty in the time of need. He was also directed for making adequate arrangements for washrooms.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the authorities concerned to maintain cleanliness in and around these centers besides the sanitization process.