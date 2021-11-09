Suffixed with the title of 'Jammu Express" pacer Umran Malik on Tuesday named in 14-member India A team for the South Africa tour. Gujarat top-order batter Priyank Panchal will lead India A in the South Africa tour. Malik has played just one list A and eight T20 matches so far.

"The BCCI's senior selection committee picked the 14-member squad for the tour which will have three four-day matches. All the three matches will be played in Bloemfontein," a news agency reported, adding, "Selection Committee picked up Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umran Malik in the squad for the tour of South Africa, starting from November 23".

The 21-year-old Malik, a right-arm pacer, has played just one list A and eight T-20 matches so far in his nascent career. He has not played any red-ball game.

Earlier selected as Team India's net bowler

After stunning the cricketing world with his impressive speed and action, Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umran Malik was earlier selected Team India's net bowler for T20 World Cup. Malik had recently played for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and he also ended up recording the fastest delivery of the season.

The player from Jammu got everyone excited with his raw pace during the IPL in UAE last month. He had clocked 152.95 kph - the fastest of the tournament - during Sunrisers Hyderabad's game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, whose captain Virat Kohli was left impressed.

Umran is a son of a vegetable vendor

Settled in the Gujjar Nagar locality of Jammu city, Umran's family belongs to Sunjwan-a village situated on the outskirts of the city. The pacer started playing cricket at a young age in his village.

He is a son of a vegetable vendor who sells vegetables and fruits just outside the headquarters of the Congress party at Sheedhi Chowk in the heart of Jammu city. Without any proper coaching and training, Umran's selection in IPL is a result of hard work and dedication.

Umran Malik is an exceptional talent. As a fast bowler, he possesses all that is required to blossom at the highest level. He is a genuine quick bowler, consistently hitting the 150 kph mark, and with age on his side, who knows he can break the world record of bowling the fastest ball. Just 21 years old, Umran has already represented J&K in the prestigious Vijay Hazare One Day and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournaments.