Abdul Rashid Malik, a vegetable vendor, could not control his emotion while narrating the success story of his son Umran Malik, who stunned the cricketing world by bowling 151kph in his debut Indian Premier League (IPL) match as a pacer of Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

On his IPL debut, Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Umran Malik clocked 151.03 kph, which is the fastest delivery bowled by an Indian in the ongoing IPL 2021, on Sunday. Malik impressed everyone with his raw pace in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dubai.

"It is the result of his hard work and dedication that Umran is selected for IPL", Malik told The International Business Times while recalling "how Umran practices regularly without any break as a dedicated cricketer".

Umran's father sells vegetables and fruits at Sheedhi Chowk in the heart of Jammu city, just adjoining Congress headquarters. Since this morning, locals are specially coming to his 'makeshift shop' to congratulate him on his son's achievement.

"It is a proud moment not only for our family but for whole Jammu and Kashmir in general and Jammu in particular," Nazir Ahmed Malik, uncle of Umran told The International Business Times.

From Sunjwan to Dubai: Umran's journey from village level cricketer to IPL star

Settled in the Gujjar Nagar locality of Jammu city, Umran's family belongs to Sunjwan-a village situated on the outskirts of the city. The pacer started playing cricket at a young age in his village.

Without any proper coaching and training, Umran's selection in IPL is a result of hard work and dedication. "It is a big achievement for a cricket-like Umran," Ankush Abrol, a former cricket and ex-office bearers of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association told International Business Times. He said that the young cricket made J&K proud.

Umran Malik is an exceptional talent. As a fast bowler, he possesses all that is required to blossom at the highest level. He is a genuine quick bowler, consistently hitting the 150 kph mark, and with age on his side, who knows he can break the world record of bowling the fastest ball. Just 21 years old, Umran has already represented J&K in the prestigious Vijay Hazare One Day and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournaments.

Born on 22 November 1999 Umran made his debut in T20 cricket on 18 January this year for Jammu and Kashmir in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. At the same time, he made his debut in List A cricket on 27 February 2021, playing for the team of Jammu and Kashmir in the Vijay Hazare tournament.

On September 24, Umran Malik named replacement of T Natarajan

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer T Natarajan tested positive for coronavirus pandemic ahead of the team's fixture against Delhi Capitals.

Squad Update: Umran Malik, a fast bowler from Jammu & Kashmir, who was with the #Risers as a net bowler, has been added to the squad as a short-term COVID replacement for T Natarajan. #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/0erUIJLPgg — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 24, 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad roped in Umran Malik as a short-term replacement for T Natarajan. Cricketer was already a net bowler for SRH. The medium-pacer got an opportunity on Sunday.

Under Regulation 6.1 (c), all the IPL teams are permitted to rope in a short-term replacement player until the original squad member is allowed to re-enter the team's bio-secure environment. As a result, Malik will only be a part of the SRH side until T Natarajan's recovery and is permitted to join the team.

"For the last one and half months, Umran is in Dubai as a net bowler for his team", Nazir Ahmed informed.

Umran becomes 4th cricketer from J&K to play in IPL

Umran Malik has become the fourth J&K cricketer to play in IPL as he made his debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday in Dubai.

Umran who was brought in the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad as a late replacement for T Natarajan is the fourth ever cricketer from J&K and second from Jammu city to play in this league. It was the first time that two players from J&K played together for the same team in the league. Abdul Samad is already an established player in the Sunrisers squad.

Before being included in the squad as COVID replacement, the right arm pacer Malik was already part of Sunrisers Hyderabad side as a net bowler. Malik's Jammu teammate Abdul Samad is a star all-rounder of Hyderabad Sunrisers and has been part of the team for the last two seasons.

Previously, Parvez Rasool, Rasikh Salam, and Abdul Samad have played in IPL from J&K while Mohammad Mudhasir and Manzoor Pandav were part of teams but didn't get any matches to play.

Heartiest congratulations to Umran Malik on IPL debut today from the Sunrisers Hyderabad Team. You have made the entire Jammu Kashmir proud. You are the inspiration for many young cricketers. Best wishes for your cricket career ahead. pic.twitter.com/Aau4ZcGNKh — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) October 3, 2021