Lieutenant Colonel Sripada Sriram from the Strategic Strikers Division of One Corps has established a Guinness Book of World Record for the 'fastest solo cycling-(men)' from Leh to Manali. He completed the 472-km distance in 34:54 hours.

The total distance covered was 472 kilometers with a total elevation gain of approximately 8,000 meters. The event was a part of celebrations of Swarnim Vijay Varsh and also to mark the occasion of 195th Gunners' Day.

The officer successfully established a new Guinness World Record by completing the route in 34 hours and 54 minutes.

Starts journey from Leh on Saturday

On Saturday, Lt Col Sriram started cycling for his mission after flagging off by Brig RK Thakur from Leh at 4 am. After flagging off the cycling, the officer was confident that he would cover 472 Km with a total elevation gain of approximately 8,000 meters in a record time to create a history.

Earlier veterans on special forces create history

Earlier this month, the 'Team Claw' a team of special forces veterans of the Indian Armed Forces, have created a world record having the largest team of people with disabilities to scale the world's highest battlefield Siachen Glacier successfully. The summit commenced on September 7, 2021, and concluded on September 18, 2021.

The team was supported by the Indian Army and particularly Headquarters Northern Command and Headquarters 14 Corps, making it a grand success. The team after successfully scaling the expedition reached Udhampur on September 20 and was felicitated by General Officer Commanding in Chief, Northern Command. He commended the efforts of the team and lauded their spirit and unflinching grit during the expedition.

The team was led by two ex-officers from special forces, it had two ladies, who were 100% blind, three upper limb amputees, three individuals who were 100% blind, two ex-Parachute Regiment Officers, four ex-servicemen from Special Forces and three civilians including a doctor.