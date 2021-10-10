After stunning the cricketing world with his impressive speed and action Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umran Malik, suffixed with the title of 'Jammu Express' has now been chosen as Team India's net bowler for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Malik had recently played for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and he also ended up recording the fastest delivery of the season.

A news agency quoting sources said that Malik has been selected a net bowler. "Yes, he will be staying back with the team as a net bowler. He was impressive in the IPL and we feel it will be a good idea to have the batsmen face him at the nets. It will also be a good exposure for him to bowl to the quality batsmen like Kohli and Rohit," agency quoting sources reported.

Pace sensation Malik is a native of Jammu's village

Presently living in the Gujjar Nagar locality of Jammu city, Umran's family belongs to Sunjwan-a village situated on the outskirts of the city. The pacer started playing cricket at a young age in his village.

Without any proper coaching and training, Umran's selection in IPL is a result of hard work and dedication.

SRH pacer Umran Malik clocked 153 kph to bowl the fastest delivery of IPL 2021 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday. Malik achieved this feat in the fourth delivery of the ninth over against Devdutt Padikkal. RCB batter got the outside edge and scored a run on the fastest delivery of IPL 2021.

Impress everyone in his debut match

On his IPL debut, Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Umran Malik clocked 151.03 kph, which was the fastest delivery bowled by an Indian in the ongoing IPL 2021, on Sunday. Malik impressed everyone with his raw pace in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dubai. Later on Wednesday he bowled fasted delivery of this season of IPL with 153 kph speed.

Malik gets a chance after T Natarajan tested COVID positive

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer T Natarajan tested positive for coronavirus pandemic ahead of the team's fixture against Delhi Capitals. Sunrisers Hyderabad roped in Umran Malik as a short-term replacement for T Natarajan. Cricketer was already a net bowler for SRH. The medium-pacer got an opportunity on Sunday.