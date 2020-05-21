Police officials in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir accomplished a rather unexpected task on Thursday, May 21, as they managed to stop a man, who is known to be a drug addict, from jumping off a bridge.

The incident came to light when Ramban's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Haseeb-Ur-Rehman took to Twitter to post about it. "Veeru on suicide mission. Great job by SHO Chanderkot and his team in motivating him to come down," the SSP wrote while sharing a picture of the episode.

Veeru on suicide mission #great job SHO chanderkot and #his team in motivating him to come down . pic.twitter.com/WXrD6FgarD — Haseeb (@haseeburrahman1) May 21, 2020

The complete story

Manjeet Kumar, a resident of Rajgarh, went to the top of a bridge near the dam site in Chanderkot, Ramban, and was threatening to jump into the Chenab river. SSP Haseeb-Ur-Rehman told International Business Times, India, that Kumar was feeling humiliated after being accused of stealing by a shopkeeper in the area.

The SSP further revealed that Kumar is a drug addict and has often tried securing drugs through unlawful ways. He presently has an FIR registered against him pertaining to a case of theft.

"Manjeet Kumar is basically a drug addict and to get his regular supply of drugs he often resorts to illegal means. One FIR is already registered against him in a theft case and this time he was allegedly beaten by a shopkeeper who believed he had stolen some items from his shop. Feeling humiliated, he climbed on the bridge and tried to jump into the Chenab river," the Ramban SSP told IBT.

Cops distract Kumar with a poppy straw

After the locals intimidated the officials at Chanderkot Police Station, the cops arrived at the location and initiated a dialogue with Kumar in order to convince him to not jump. When Kumar did not seem to listen, the cops distracted him with a glass of water which had a poppy straw in it.

As narrated by SSP Haseeb-Ur-Rehman, "The police reached the spot and motivated him to not commit suicide. What attracted him to come down was a glass of water mixed with a poppy straw which he is really fond of drinking,"

Kumar was then taken to the police station for a further course of action.