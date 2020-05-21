An FIR has been registered against the Congress President Sonia Gandhi in Karnataka's Shivamogga over Congress party's tweet on PM-CARES fund. As per the FIR lodged, Gandhi is

identified as the handler of the Twitter account.

FIR against Sonia Gandhi

The complainant has alleged that the Congress had on May 11 posted false and baseless information regarding PM-CARES fund on its Twitter handle.

According to the reports, the FIR against the Congress President and other Congress leaders was filed by Advocate Praveen KV.

The case has been filed under IPC sections 153 and 505 against the grand old party leaders.

Arnab Goswami against Sonia Gandhi

Earlier, Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami was sent two notices for immediate interrogation for questioning Sonia Gandhi's silence on Palghar sadhu lynching.

Arnab had stated that the Mumbai Police has sent him two notices saying that they want to immediately interrogate him regarding his comments on Sonia Gandhi.

He also said that he was sure that the Mumbai Police will not sidestep the detailed evidence available on the role of the Vadra Congress and delete the element of conspiracy and assault in the attack.

The attack on Arnab Goswami and his wife Samyabrata took place on April 22 night, just hours after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate about her abject silence in the Palghar lynching case where two Hindhu sadhus and their driver were lynched.

However, soon after this, many Congress leaders and journalists had started abusing Arnab and by extension Prime Minister Modi implying him to be responsible for Arnab questioning on Sonia Gandhi's silence.