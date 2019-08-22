Jamie Foxx is tired and upset with the rumours surrounding him and his singing protege Sela Vave. Ever since Foxx and Vave were spotted heading out of a night club while holding hands, speculations of a rumoured linkup have been going around.

Since the picture popped up before the news of his split with Katie Holmes surfaced, Vave has been dealing with the dire outcome. People have been calling Vave a homewrecker on social media. But Foxx has decided to step up for his mentee and set the records straight once and for all.

In a video shared by Sela on her Instagram, Foxx explained how there is nothing more than a mentor-mentee relationship between him and Vave. Just like how he took Nick Cannon and Ed Sheeran under his wing to help them out with their music career, Vave is also a singer he believes will make it big. Jamie said, "I'm not no old n---a out here with no young folks. You know what I'm saying?"

"It's a double standard when it comes to women—when it was the guys, everything is cool but when it was the women they try to make it something else but we are going to try to protect our own," he explains.

"And like I said, I spoke to that girl's mom and she put her trust in me." He further added, "So all of the unnecessary hate for the woman just because the guys are coming here [to record at Jamie's studio], all of sudden they're digging hard, they're working hard—but then the girl does it and all of sudden she has an ulterior motive? Stop that shit."

Not only did he clear the air but also added that when it comes to a professional relationship, he never "ever cross the lines like that personally". He does believe that the grapevine of his alleged affair with Vave is nothing but gossipmongers who wish to start a new rumour and enjoy the scandal take its course.

Vave captioned a video that she shared as "For the people who care... here is the TRUE story... for everyone else you can keep talking and calling me a whore, s--t, home wrecker, thot, gold digger, that I should die, and what ever else you want. I'm out here to work and do what I love most."

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes ended their six-year-long relationship. Turns out the breakup took place back in May itself, probably after the 2019 Met Gala.