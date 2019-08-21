Sela Vave has become quite famous, thanks to her hand being held by Jamie Foxx as they headed out of Bootsy Bellows, a nightclub in Los Angeles. Well, the fact that they were spotted together before the breakup reports of Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes surfaced, sure puts Vave in a tough spot.

While it has been speculated that Sela Vave and Jamie Foxx could be the new thing as the actor is known to keep his private life as fiercely guarded as possible, a source has denied the claim. "She's just a girl he's helping out, a young singer," said a source to People.

However, fans cannot stop themselves from trying to know more about the up-and-coming talent who seems to have become rather tight with the Oscar-winning actor. Without further adieu, let us take you through some of the most important things we know about Foxx's rumoured lady love Sela Vave.

Sela Vave has impressed Foxx extremely with her voice and ability to sing while playing the guitar. During an interview with LA's Power 106 FM, Foxx spoke about how Vave's voice and talents with the strings have left him in awe.

"When I meet her, next thing you know, I come out she's sitting on my stairs with an acoustic guitar singing a broke down version of Beyoncé," Foxx said. "She wasn't trying to be Fantasia [Barrino] or Whitney Houston. You know how hard it is to play the guitar and be quiet?" In fact, Foxx confidently even proclaimed, "[She's] really going to make some noise."

Expressing her gratitude, Vave commented on Foxx's opinion of her by thanking him. "I am so grateful to this man! Thank you so much @IamJamieFoxx for everything you do and for believing in me," she wrote on Instagram with a slideshow of pictures with the actor and record producer.

According to her post on Facebook, the diva moved to Los Angeles earlier this July. "I finally made the big move to LA and a lot of amazing things have been happening to me thanks to Jamie Foxx that I'm really excited about," she wrote on Facebook.

Vave is more than just a singer. She is a recording artist, model and an actress too! If you check her social media game, you'll see how she has modelled with Enso Rings, Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics and even Yoplait commercial.

Career aside, Vave is an equestrian and loves to keep her travel journal updated on a regular basis. While it is quite clear that Foxx or even Vave might not comment on these rumours, we sure hope that they at least let us know if it is a yes or a no.