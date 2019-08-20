Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have called off their six-year-long relationship. In fact, a source has confirmed on the same that they apparently separated back in May! What further validates the split is the fact that Foxx was seen stepping out of a pub with singer Sela Vave. Shocking reports of Foxx holding hands with the up-and-coming singer Sela Vave as they left a nightclub got the tongues wagging. Soon after that, it was confirmed that Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes had split.

As per a report on TMZ, Vave is Foxx's new talent as he is a record producer apart from being an actor and singer. The two attended Lil Pump's 19th birthday party at Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood. Meanwhile, Holmes was chilling in the Big Apple, keeping herself as far away from Foxx and Hollywood. On the same, a source did add, "She's just a girl he's helping out, a young singer." However, the fact that the otherwise fiercely private actor didn't mind holding hands of his up-and-coming talent, did make everyone wonder if there is something more brewing here.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx first made headlines back in 2013. It was reported by In Touch magazine that Holmes and Foxx were taking their friendship to the next level. Although the actor instantly shut down rumours by stating that there is nothing cooking here. He told Entertainment Tonight, "[The rumours] are one hundred per cent not true. n fact, it's quite hilarious because we simply danced at a charity event along with a lot of other people." However, over the years that followed, romance rumours continued to take over Hollywood as the couple was often sighted holding hands and spending time together.

Another picture of the couple holding hands while going through some work stuff at a recording studio further reignited all the rumours of them being together. This happened in 2015. Next, they were once again spotted spending Valentine's Day together in 2017 by engaging in some sporty activities. Pictures of them from the pre-Grammys gala in January 2018 amplified all the rumours as they were seated together, with eyes only for each other. Be it in Miami or New York City or Los Angeles, Jamie and Katie's whirlwind but private romance continued to make everyone believe that they were going super strong. Last December, as Katie celebrated her 40th birthday, Jamie was by her side as they enjoyed a good time at Serendipity in NYC. Even Katie's mother Kathleen Slothers-Holmes was at the intimate birthday celebration.

The former couple were even spotted kissing in a Malibu beach back in 2018. Their relationship took a new level as they were holding hands and taking a midnight stroll in LA along with Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx. Lastly, they were spotted being in pretty good shape as they arrived for the 2019 Met Gala together.