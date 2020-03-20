Simbu and Hansika Motwani are working together in Maha. They were once in love and parted ways after their relationship did not work. Surprisingly, they put their personal issues behind and agreed to share screen space again for UR Jameel-directorial flick.

When Hansika approached Simbu

Now, Jameel has spoken about bringing the ex-lovebirds together again. He has revealed that Hansika Motwani took the responsibility of convincing her ex-boyfriend to act in Maha.

"Srikanth, Thambi Ramaiah and Karunakaran play crucial roles in Hansika's portions of the film. In Simbu's portions, the audience will see Mahath and Sanam's characters being prominent. Moreover, Simbu's presence in the film has made it bigger than what we had initially planned. We initially hesitated to approach him to ask if he could play an extended cameo of a pilot. It was Hansika, who told us that she would approach Simbu and he immediately agreed. I'm grateful to her as I found a friend for life in Simbu," DT Next quotes him as saying.

The director has plans to complete the shooting in a week.

Simbu-Hansika Affair

Simbu and Hansika Motwani were in a relationship for a few years. They were being spotted together in public places and they too had spoken about their affair. Unfortunately, the couple broke up for some reasons.

Like Nayanthara agreed to work with her ex-beau Simbu (she was in love before Hansika was dating him), Motwani had no qualms in working with him. It may be recalled that the actors had worked in Vaalu. Their Vettai Mannan did not see the light of the day.

Coming back to Maha, Mahat Raghavendra and Sanam Shetty have been signed to play key roles in the film. Srikanth, Karunakaran and others are part of the cast. The film has Ghibran's music, R Madhi's cinematography and John Abraham's editing.