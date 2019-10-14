The National Investigating Agency (NIA) has revealed the hiding spots of ISIS terrorists and Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) based terrorist activity in Bengaluru.

The information was revealed during the national conference of chiefs of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Special Task Force (STF) in New Delhi on Monday (October 14). The agency has issued alert to states and Union Territories over possible terror attacks.

Alok Mittal, Inspector General of NIA said that JMB has set up 20-22 hideouts in Bangalore from 2014 to 2018 and tried to spread its bases in South India. He said that JMB had also conducted a trial of rocket launchers at Krishnagiri hills along the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

The NIA has also informed the Karnataka government that the terrorists are likely targeting RSS leaders.

The NIA chief Yogesh Chander Modi said that JMB has increased activity in Bihar, Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka and is trying to expand the terror organisation into more areas. A list of 125 suspects has also been released by the agency.

He said that the Bangladeshi terror group is carrying out its operations under the disguise of Bangladeshi migrants.

At the event, the National Security Adviser Ajit Doval said that terrorists can be defeated by finding out answers to questions about their background, source of funds, weapons and if they are being supported by other countries. "Terrorism is nothing new. To fight terror is an abstract idea. You don't fight terror. You do so by degrading terrorists and that is done by taking his weapon, their concept," he said.