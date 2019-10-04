Director Lijo Jose Pellissery's Malayalam movie Jallikattu, starring Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran has received positive review and rating from the audience

Jallikattu is an action crime drama, which has been written by R Jayakumar and Hareesh S Thomas Panicker has bankrolled the movie under his banner Friday Film House. The film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 1.36 hours.

Jallikattu movie story: The film is about a buffalo, which escapes a butcher, runs amok causing destruction to people and their belongings. The entire village takes on the responsibility to hunt down the animal. An old man narrates the tale of how they struggle to tame the buffalo.

Analysis: Lijo Jose Pellissery has chosen a simple story of man versus beast, but he promises a lot of complex layers of narrative, which majorly talks about the savagery of humankind. The director has made the movie engaging and entertaining from the beginning till the end, said the audience.

Performances: Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran have delivered decent performances, which are the attractions of Jallikattu. Other supporting artists have done their jobs well in the film, the viewers said.

Jallikattu movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Continue to the audience's reaction:

#Jallikkattu First Half Girish Gangadharan stealer of the show DOP Top notch Level @Antonypepe4u - Chemban Vinod - Sabumon Marna mass performance.Background Score 90% First half scenes Night Caption of the Ship LJP ❤️ Waiting for Second Half...!

First Half !!! A #LijoJosePellissery Verithanam

