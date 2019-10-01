The producers of Lijo Jose Pellissery's Jallikattu have sold its theatrical rights in Europe, the UK, Singapore and Korea and Indywood Distribution Network (IDN) acquired them for fancy prices.

Jallikattu is a Malayalam action crime drama, which has been written by R Jayakumar and Hareesh S. It is one of much-anticipated Mollywood films of 2019. Its official trailer, which was released on September 29, shows an old man narrating the tale of a land that has always been filled with animals. The film revolves around a buffalo escaping in a village and the frenzy violence followed by.

Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, Jallikattu features Sabumon Abdusamad, Santhy Balachandran, Chemban Vinod Jose and Antony Varghese in the lead roles. The movie is scheduled for its release in India this Friday. The makers of the film are yet to announce the date of its release in international markets. But the latest we hear is that they have struck a deal for some of the foreign countries.

Sohan Roy's IDN is aimed to support art worth movies and share them worldwide. It focuses on 40 countries which include USA, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East and many others. It has now bagged the theatrical rights of JalliKattu for the entire Europe, UK, Singapore and Korea and it has planned to release Lijo Jose Pellissery's much-talked-about film in a record number of cinema halls in these areas.

Antony Varghese, who plays one of the lead characters in the movie, appears briefly in the trailer of Jallikattu working with his knife. In another scene, the actor is forcefully kissing a woman. The movie has Prashant Pillai's music, Gireesh-Gangadharan's cinematography, Deepu Joseph's editing and Gokul Das' art direction.