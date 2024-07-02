The External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, will lead the Indian delegation, demonstrating India's commitment to the SCO. India's priorities at the SCO Summit are shaped by SECURE - Security, Economic development, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty, and Environmental protection.

India's priorities at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, held in Astana, Kazakhstan, are shaped by India's vision of SECURE. This acronym stands for Security, Economic development, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Environmental protection. The vision reflects India's commitment to fostering regional cooperation and stability, enhancing economic growth, and promoting respect for sovereignty and environmental protection.

The External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, will lead the Indian delegation at the 24th meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State. This demonstrates India's active participation and commitment to the SCO, an organization that represents approximately 40% of the world's population and nearly one-third of the global economy.

The leaders attending the summit are expected to review the organization's activities over the past two decades and discuss the state and prospects of multilateral cooperation. This review process is crucial for understanding the progress made and the challenges faced by the organization. It also provides an opportunity to strategize and plan for future initiatives that align with the organization's objectives and the interests of its member states.

Topical issues of regional and international importance are also expected to be discussed at the meeting. These discussions are crucial for addressing shared challenges and fostering cooperation among member states. They also provide a platform for dialogue and negotiation on contentious issues, thereby promoting peace and stability in the region.

The principle of SECURE reflected the theme of India's first-ever presidency of SCO. This principle underscores India's commitment to regional security, economic development, connectivity, unity, respect for sovereignty, and environmental protection. These priorities align with the broader objectives of the SCO, which include promoting mutual trust and neighborliness among member states, encouraging effective cooperation in politics, trade, economy, research, technology and culture, and striving for regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

During India's presidency, more than 140 programs, conferences, and meetings within the SCO were held. Five new pillars of cooperation within the SCO were established under India's chairmanship. These pillars - Startups and Innovation, Traditional Medicine, Youth Empowerment, Digital Inclusion, and Shared Buddhist Heritage - reflect India's efforts to foster innovation, promote traditional medicine, empower youth, enhance digital inclusion, and preserve shared cultural heritage.

It was also under India's presidency that Iran joined the SCO family as a new member. This development signifies the expansion of the SCO and its growing influence in regional affairs. The signing of the Memorandum of Obligation for Belarus' SCO membership also took place during India's presidency, further expanding the organization's reach and influence.

