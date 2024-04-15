External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday expressed full confidence in bringing back the 17 Indian crew members on board the cargo ship seized by Iran.

Jaishankar told media persons in Bengaluru that he had taken up the release of 17 Indian crew members of MSC Aries, and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Sunday.

"We are making the point to the government of Iran that they should be released and not detained," he said. "We have shown it in Ukraine, Sudan and also repeatedly during the Covid pandemic."

Jaishankar further stated that there is follow-up done by the Indian embassy and authorities of Iran. "I am getting some reports but I want my embassy people to go there and meet the Indian crew. That is my first point of satisfaction," he mentioned.

"I am quite prepared. My counterpart in Iran was responsive and assured he would understand the situation and help," Jaishankar said.

The EAM admitted tough times ahead due to the current geopolitical scenario.

"When I look at the international situation as a Foreign Minister, today, we have one conflict in Ukraine, one conflict in Israel and Gaza. We are looking for tension in the Red Sea area in the Arabian Sea area. We are having challenges in the Indo-Pacific, a lot of challenges on the boundaries of different countries in Asia," he noted on current international scenario.

(With inputs from IANS)