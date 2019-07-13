In a slight shift from the pattern, chicken biriyani prepared by the inmates of the Viyyur Central Jail in Kerala's Thrissur will now be offered on Swiggy. The inmates are known for preparing the chicken biriyani and have been running a canteen for the past few years.

The canteen, named Freedom Food Factory, will sell the combo for Rs 127. The combo will consist of the biryani, one roasted chicken leg piece, three chapatis, one cupcake, salad, and a one-litre water bottle. The combo is complete with a banana leaf to eat on.

"We started making and selling chapatis in 2011. It was the Viyyur Central jail which started making chapatis on a commercial scale. The idea of going online was proposed by jail DGP Rishiraj Singh," Nirmalanandan Nair, Superintendent of Viyyur Central Jail was quoted as saying by PTI.

"We have already been selling various biriyanis, non-vegetarian curries, bakery items and other from Viyyur jail. We also have counter sales. But now we have decided to go online and sell a biriyani combo initially," he added.

Nair said that this is the first time they have gone online and the food was a big hit among the people living in the vicinity due to its low price, quality and taste. He also said that while they will increase their online sales according to the feedback they receive, but the over the counter sales will not go down.

Swiggy will deliver food within a six km radius of the jail.

The jail reportedly makes 25,000 chapatis and 500 plates of biryanis every day, prepared by 100 inmates.

Food delivery apps have become exceedingly popular across the country with everyone swearing by Swiggy and Zomato. The apps have partnered with restaurants across the country to deliver food to hungry customers.