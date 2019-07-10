Food delivery player Swiggy will soon deliver milk at your doorstep and as it forays into micro-delivery space with the acquisition of Supr, a subscription-based business that delivers milk and other essential food items, for $100 million. The deal, which was reportedly signed last year, would enable Swiggy to expand its delivery network, help in the brand building and consolidate its food delivery services. Supr has already been catering to over one lakh customers in multiple cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi.

Swiggy has already raised $1 billion by foraying into micro-food delivery space through Swiggy stores and subscription-based home-cooked meal service Swiggy daily, the Economic Times reported. With this move, Swiggy will directly compete with the established players in the space such as Milkbasket and Daily Ninja and a bigger one like Big Basket. Swiggy, however, has an advantage of leveraging its huge logistics network set up in various Indian metros and subsequently expand the services to the rural markets. It currently caters to nearly 1.5 lakh customers, growing 10 fold over the course of six months.

With the latest development, Swiggy would be able to deliver milk on the basis of weekly, monthly quarterly subscriptions through Supr and the customers can also order non-diary products such as eggs, bread through the service. Currently, 70 per cent of the orders made on Supr are for milk delivery services.

"The segment Supr Daily is working in is serving such a necessity that it can be scaled up beyond the top 10 cities. Swiggy has made in-roads in rural markets and Supr Daily can be taken there too based on the convenience this model offers," sources told the daily. Supr has in turn partnered with various milk brands directly to deliver milk also sells vegetables, fruits.

The micro-food delivery space sees a total of 2.5-3 lakh orders per day on an average and the demand seems to be primarily among the urban working class people who opt for online food and essential services delivery. Around 60 per cent of the orders come from the huge gated communities alone.

Experts say that a majority of the startups in the micro-delivery space are growing enormously due to the convenience of doorstep deliveries and have been able to raise funds over the last few years from various venture capitals.